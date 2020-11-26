Best Black Friday RAM deals

There are not as many bells and whistles to fuss over when picking out Black Friday RAM deals when compared to something like the best gaming monitor, but you won’t get very far with a new build without a stick or four of good quality RAM. In case you’re new to all this PC gaming lark, RAM is your system’s short-term memory and you’ll likely need at least 16GB of it in your system to run most modern games at high settings.

That’s not to say that all RAM is the same or that 16GB is the limit. If you aim to run your games alongside a few Chrome tabs and Discord, or you want to dabble in video editing, then 32GB might be necessary – anything less and you can expect the odd hitch in performance when multitasking. Then there’s the clock speed, which is a hotly debated aspect that appears to only make a difference if you’re running on an AMD CPU. The safest bet is to go for a 3,000MHz clock speed setup as a minimum. Oh, and don’t forget there’s a vital choice to be made when it comes to RGB lighting on your RAM. It seems like a ludicrous and unnecessary addition, but there’s no quicker way to tell if you’ve properly clicked in your RAM than being assaulted by flashing colours.

Crucial Ballistix RGB 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MHz DDR4 RAM (Black) $159.00 View View Crucial Ballistix RGB 16GB (2x8GB) 3200MHz DDR4 RAM (Red) $80.99 $63.99 View View Crucial Ballistix 16GB (2x8GB) 2400MHz DDR4 RAM $70.99 $55.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

While you have so many choices to make when picking up some new modules, whether you prioritise capacity, speed, or aesthetic, most systems are now running the standard DDR4 module. This means you shouldn’t have to worry about compatibility, but in case some of you are still upgrading, make sure to check what your motherboard supports before diving headfirst into a purchase.

For those that want something a little more balanced, there are plenty of savings to be had with Crucial’s Ballistix line this Black Friday. On Amazon US, you can grab yourself 32GB of RGB-clad 3,200MHz memory 21% ($34) cheaper at $127.99, or 16GB with a 21% ($17) discount at $63.99 if you don’t mind the red coat of paint. Over in the UK, the best Black Friday RAM deal is on the standard Ballistix with 26% (£17) off its current £48.99 price tag.