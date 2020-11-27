Get up to 40% off Razer laptops this Black Friday

After a long month of teasing, the best Black Friday deals are finally here. While there are plenty of discounts across gaming keyboards, gaming headsets, and gaming monitors, the biggest savings can be found on gaming laptops with Razer in particular chopping hundreds off its prices.

Whether you’re looking for raw power to play the latest titles, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, or portability to game on-the-go, the snake-headed company has something everyone as the thinnest Razer Stealth 13, powerful Razer Blade 15, and its flagship Blade 17 all come crashing down to some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date.

Of course, being Razer products, no matter which laptop you choose, you won’t miss out on that RGB goodness, with all their keyboards having fully customisable Chroma RGB backlighting. All the laptops listed here are constructed around a premium CNC aluminium unibody frame too, and have the latest USB Type-C connectivity for speedy external storage access or fast charging of your smartphone.

Here are some of the best deals you can get on Razer’s gaming laptops over this Black Friday weekend. There’s way more deals over on Razer’s Store, too.

razer blade stealth 13 – up to 40% off

This 13.3-inch gaming-based ultrabook model with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and 10th Gen Intel Core i7. This is the perfect choice for portable gaming with a weight of just 3lbs and a thickness of 0.6 inches. In the UK, this is available with the 4K touchscreen and a hefty 40% (£800!) discount, down from £1,999 to £1,199.

US customers can pick up the laptop with the same specs but with a 1080p screen instead for $1,399 down from $1,699, a discount of 17% (£300).

razer blade 15 base – up to 28% off

This may be called the ‘base’ model but don’t think it’s anything other than a premium laptop, with a slim unibody aluminium design, and an RTX 20 series graphics combined with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7. The 1080p 144Hz display on the 15-inch screen means you’re still getting a decent pixel density, and you’ll benefit in competitive games with that higher refresh rate.

If you’re on Amazon UK, you also have the 4K edition on sale – so if you mainly use your laptop for productivity and media viewing then we’d recommend the 4K display model for that optimal movie viewing experience, especially with streaming services having many more 4K releases now.

razer blade 15 advanced – up to 20% off

This advanced model of the Blade 15 has a few additions, namely the option of a top-end RTX 2080 Super graphics card, a higher refresh rate screen, per-key RGB backlighting, larger battery, and Windows Hello for a faster sign in.

In the US, the Blade 15 gaming laptop is on sale with the 15-inch 240Hz display for a discount of 16% down from $2,599 to $2,179. Our British readers, on the other hand, get an option of a 300Hz display or a 4K OLED panel, but we’d go for that butter smooth 300Hz refresh rate option for a tasty 20% discount from £2,999 to £2,399.

razer blade pro 17 – up to 17% off

This is Razer’s biggest and best, with a 17-inch Full HD Display. The RTX 2070 version with 120Hz refresh rate is discounted in the States, while those over the pond can grab one packing an RTX 2080 Super and 300Hz – the best mobile GPU until we start seeing laptops with the RTX 30 series or, dare we dream, AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series.

You’ve got room for upgrades down the line too, with a spare M.2 slot and swappable SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of RAM. The keyboard has per-key Chroma RGB backlighting, and the near bezel-less display is nice to see on such a premium laptop. In the US, the 2070 model has been discounted by $600, while those in the UK, can buy the 2080 Super model is 17% cheaper, down from £3,199 to £2,649.