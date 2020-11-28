Sony has Cyber Monday deals on its high-end noise canceling headphones

Going wireless with the best gaming headset doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice audio quality. Bluetooth headphones can provide fantastic sound, all while freeing you from being physically tied to your PC or mobile device when you’re listening. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones are on sale for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, and they’re well worth a look if you’re in the market for a pair of cans that can pull double duty at your PC and on the go.

At the head of the pack is the WH-1000XM4 headset, which is on sale for 21% off in the US only for $278, which is $71.99 off its usual list price of $349.99 (sorry, UK folks – this deal isn’t available in your area). The set is available in either black or ‘silver,’ which looks more like a slightly metallic ivory to us. Either way, you’re getting an over-the-ear headset that provides terrific noise canceling as well as an ‘ambient’ setting that uses the set’s built-in noise canceling microphones to provide a certain amount of sound in.

You can also save on the previous generation of the headphones, which also provide great noise cancelation and ambient sound settings, and will pair with any Bluetooth-enabled audio source. Several of us can personally vouch for the WH1000XM3 set, which in the US is marked down 34% to $229.99, and in the UK is discounted 8% to £219.

These headphones have an understated and dignified look to them, and they pack into a nice fabric-clad carrying case for when you’re on the go. Back at your home PC, you can pair them using a USB Bluetooth dongle, many of which can be had for less than $10 this weekend.

Some more nice features on these headphones: you’ll have on-board touch controls for calls and audio playback, and they automatically adapt to switch from noise-canceling to ambient modes when you get up and start moving – so you’ll be able to hear traffic coming if you go for a walk, for example.

