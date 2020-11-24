Best Black Friday SSD deals

Speed up your gaming PC at a discount with these these Black Friday SSD deals

You’ve come home from a long day and want to kick back with your favourite videogame – only to find out there’s an update so big it can no longer fit on your device – yes, we’re totally looking at you, Call of Duty. It sounds like you need a new SSD, and the best Black Friday deals have you covered.

Facing facts, videogames are constantly getting bigger, whether you’re paying attention to the intricate graphical details or getting lost in their sprawling worlds as Rockstar, Bethesda, and Ubisoft all compete for the largest map possible. Even Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War struggles to fit on a 250GB drive with all game modes, taking up a hefty 175GB.

Your first thought might be to buy a new hard drive, and you wouldn’t be wrong in thinking they offer more capacity for a significantly lower price. But unless you want to spend more time hanging around on a loading screen than playing the game, you’re going to want a good SSD to speed things up. Fortunately, these Black Friday SSD deals bring the prices so low that they’re actually cheaper than their mechanical counterparts in some cases.

This year hasn’t been the kindest to gaming hardware stock, so you might not want to wait around if a Black Friday SSD deal catches your eye. If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can actually skip the queues to get access to new deals 30 minutes before everyone else. In the meantime, stay tuned, as we’ll be updating this page with new deals when they come to light.

Check Prices
WD_Black SN750 NVMe M.2 SSD
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$249.99
$134.99
View
View

Western Digital has been challenging Samsung for the title of ‘best SSD for gaming‘ for quite some time, and the WD_Black SN750 certainly gave most its competitors a run for their money thanks to its 3,470 MB/s sequential read speed and 3,000 MB/s sequential write speed. You can read more about it in our WD_Black SN750 review here.

If you’re quick enough, you can grab a 1TB WD_Black SN750 cheaper during Black Friday, and these savings are nothing to scoff at. Over on Amazon US, the NVMe SSD has been reduced by 46% ($115), costing you $134.99, while those across the pond can grab the same device for £104.99, shrinking the price by 45% (£86).

WD_Black SN750 2TB NVMe M.2
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$400.00
$274.99
View
View
Western Digital WD Blue SN550 1TB NVMe M.2
Product Image 2
Product Image 2
$124.99
$94.99
View
View
Western Digital WD Blue SN550 500GB NVMe M.2
Product Image 3
Product Image 3
$60.52
$53.99
View
View
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe M.2
Product Image 4
Product Image 4
$499.99
$249.99
View
View
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe M.2
Product Image 5
Product Image 5
$249.99
$149.99
View
View
Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2
Product Image 6
Product Image 6
$179.99
$129.99
View
View
Samsung 970 EVO 500GB NVMe M.2
Product Image 7
Product Image 7
$99.99
$59.99
View
View
Corsair Force Series MP600 1TB Gen4 NVMe M.2
Product Image 8
Product Image 8
$249.99
$184.99
View
View
Sabrent Rocket 1TB Gen4 NVMe M.2
Product Image 9
Product Image 9
$319.99
$199.98
View
View
PNY XLR8 CS3030 1TB NVMe M.2
Product Image 10
Product Image 10
$152.99
$121.99
View
View
Crucial P1 1TB NVMe M.2
Product Image 11
Product Image 11
$104.99
$93.99
View
View
Crucial P5 1TB NVMe M.2
Product Image 12
Product Image 12
$149.99
$119.99
View
View
Western Digital WD Blue 1TB 2.5-inch SATA
Product Image 13
Product Image 13
$159.99
$104.99
View
View
Western Digital WD Green 1TB 2.5-inch SATA
Product Image 14
Product Image 14
$105.99
$99.82
View
View
Samsung 870 QVO 2TB 2.5-inch SATA
Product Image 15
Product Image 15
$249.99
$199.99
View
View
Samsung 860 EVO 2TB 2.5-inch SATA
Product Image 16
Product Image 16
$247.99
$199.99
View
View
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5-inch SATA
Product Image 17
Product Image 17
$199.99
$99.99
View
View
Crucial MX500 500GB 2.5-inch SATA
Product Image 18
Product Image 18
$69.99
$53.99
View
View
PNY CS900 1TB 2.5-inch SATA
Product Image 19
Product Image 19
$104.99
$87.99
View
View
Western Digital WD_Black 4TB 3.5-inch Hard Drive
Product Image 20
Product Image 20
$189.99 ($31.93 / kg)
$149.99 ($25.21 / kg)
View
View

