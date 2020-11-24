Best Black Friday SSD deals

You’ve come home from a long day and want to kick back with your favourite videogame – only to find out there’s an update so big it can no longer fit on your device – yes, we’re totally looking at you, Call of Duty. It sounds like you need a new SSD, and the best Black Friday deals have you covered.

Facing facts, videogames are constantly getting bigger, whether you’re paying attention to the intricate graphical details or getting lost in their sprawling worlds as Rockstar, Bethesda, and Ubisoft all compete for the largest map possible. Even Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War struggles to fit on a 250GB drive with all game modes, taking up a hefty 175GB.

Your first thought might be to buy a new hard drive, and you wouldn’t be wrong in thinking they offer more capacity for a significantly lower price. But unless you want to spend more time hanging around on a loading screen than playing the game, you’re going to want a good SSD to speed things up. Fortunately, these Black Friday SSD deals bring the prices so low that they’re actually cheaper than their mechanical counterparts in some cases.

This year hasn’t been the kindest to gaming hardware stock, so you might not want to wait around if a Black Friday SSD deal catches your eye. If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can actually skip the queues to get access to new deals 30 minutes before everyone else. In the meantime, stay tuned, as we’ll be updating this page with new deals when they come to light.

WD_Black SN750 NVMe M.2 SSD $249.99 $134.99

Western Digital has been challenging Samsung for the title of ‘best SSD for gaming‘ for quite some time, and the WD_Black SN750 certainly gave most its competitors a run for their money thanks to its 3,470 MB/s sequential read speed and 3,000 MB/s sequential write speed. You can read more about it in our WD_Black SN750 review here.

If you’re quick enough, you can grab a 1TB WD_Black SN750 cheaper during Black Friday, and these savings are nothing to scoff at. Over on Amazon US, the NVMe SSD has been reduced by 46% ($115), costing you $134.99, while those across the pond can grab the same device for £104.99, shrinking the price by 45% (£86).