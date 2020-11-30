Get £60 off this wireless SteelSeries headset for Cyber Monday

If you’ve already picked up some of the best Cyber Monday deals, you might want to have a look at getting yourself a new headset too. Having one of the best gaming headsets really gives you a competitive advantage, particular in first person shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War and Rainbow Six Siege, helping you scope out enemy footsteps and gunshots. We’ve seen some brilliant discounts on SteelSeries products, and over on Amazon UK this premium wireless SteelSeries Arctis 7 gaming headset is heavily discounted.

This is the perfect headset for long gaming sessions, with a 24 hour battery life, a ski goggle headband, and breathable ear cushions for prolonged comfort. Another feature we like on the Arctis 7 is the ‘ChatMix’ dial, allowing you to tune between game and chat audio on the fly, without interrupting your game.

The bidirectional microphone is Discord-certified, so your voice is clear for everyone, and the speakers are up to scratch too – consisting of two 40mm drivers with DTS surround sound technology.

With a 38% discount, these headphones are on sale for £99.99, down from £159 – the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

Cyber Monday is quickly coming and going, so you’ll want to move quick to take advantage of this big price drop. The same goes for Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals, Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals, and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals, so make sure to check those out, too.