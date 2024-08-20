Best Black Myth Wukong armor - all armor sets

What is the best Black Myth Wukong armor? Since there’s no way to parry or block in Game Science’s action RPG, you must shore up your defenses against any threats that come your way. There are a variety of armor sets to unlock, but crafting and upgrading them all can get very expensive. Instead, we’ve selected the best armor to prioritize on your journey, so you can feel the benefit without expending all your crafting materials.

The best armor in Black Myth Wukong offers set bonuses with passive effects that can counter specific Black Myth Wukong bosses and bolster your best Black Myth Wukong skills. You can even mix and match individual armor pieces to benefit from unique effects attached to your head, body, arms, and legs. Whether you want to prioritize your defense in favor of a Black Myth Wukong stat increase elsewhere or you’re looking for specific armor to buff your favorite Black Myth Wukong spells, here’s how to look snazzy and stay safe in Game Science’s mythical action-adventure game.

Best Black Myth Wukong armor

The best armor in Black Myth Wukong is:

Folk Opera Set

Although the Folk Opera Set is a Deluxe Edition bonus not unlocked during normal gameplay, this armor will have its own unique use-cases late into the game’s story. In place of its early-game defense stats, each Folk Opera armor piece can grant additional Will upon defeating an enemy. Will is the game’s currency, used for everything from buying new gourds, as an asset in crafting new weapons and armor, and more, making an abundance of the stuff all but required for clearing the game.

Even if you won’t be stumbling into late-game areas decked-out in this snazzy number, why not equip one or two pieces while straying beyond the main story path? Beyond whatever treasures may follow your detour, the balance between a lower defense and increased Will makes battles more challenging, meaning more Will to spend on the crucial tools you need to clear the next area.

Galeguard Set

What if you’re after something more permanent? That’s where the Galeguard Set comes in. Unlocked as a purchase option in chapter two, this set not only offers a boost to defense and Shock Resistance, it also offers the Gale Guardian boost that stacks based on how many items from the armor set you’re wearing at once.

If you equip two items from the Galeguard set, executing a Perfect Dodge will allow you to gain considerably more focus than usual. With a complete set, your spell cooldown time is reduced, too. Even when stronger armor becomes available, we’d recommend only considering switching if a substantial defense boost outweighs the benefit of being able to access your spells sooner.

Ochre Set

The Ochre Set of armor is a fine number; a rustic set with hints of metallic gold. This armor, however, is also pretty powerful in the heat of battle too. Forged from the sandstorms, it provides a healthy boost to your defensive capabilities, as well as improving the potency of your spells. You’ll be able to craft it after completing the second chapter in the game.

Provided at least three pieces of the armor are equipped, the Raging Sandstorm ability reduces the damage taken by decoys produced as part of the Cloud Step or duplicates summoned when casting A Pluck of Many. This ensures these duplicates will remain in action for longer. Whether soaking up damage while you sneak, or fighting side by side, decoys and duplicates are really valuable, so the Ochre armor set is an important one to consider equipping.

Golden Embroidered Set

The Golden Embroidered set can be crafted after the third chapter, and is one of the best armor sets for the final battles of the game. Not only does it provide a boost in defensive capabilities, it gains abilities if worn as a complete set thanks to Gilded Radiance.

With at least two pieces worn, using the abilities of a Spirit or an item such as a Vessel will also considerably increase your attack for a short time, turning this into an armor with a tactical edge. This is further enhanced by the way critical hits and breaking your opponent will also grant a small amount of Qi, the gauge used to charge the activation of your Spirits in the first place. With these two abilities combined, you can ascend to new levels of play with a balance between offense and defense.

All Black Myth Wukong armor sets

Here are all the armor sets in Black Myth Wukong:

Armor Set Gear Effects Location Tiger Hide set Tiger Hide Loincloth (body)

Cotton Wristwraps (arms)

Cotton Legwraps (legs) N/A Default armor set. Folk Opera set Folk Opera Mask (headgear)

Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor (body)

Folk Opera Leather Bracers (arms)

Folk Opera Buskins (legs) Four-piece: Increases the Will gained from defeating enemies. Deluxe Edition exclusive. Redeem from any Keeper’s Shrine via the Trailblazer’s Gift. Pilgrim set Pilgrim’s Headband (headgear)

Pilgrim’s Garb (body)

Pilgrim’s Wristwraps (arms)

Pilgrim’s Legwraps (legs) Two-piece: Increases sprint speed

Four-piece: Every second spent sprinting increases attack, stacking up to ten times. The effect ends when you stop sprinting, Craftable at the Guanyin Temple shrine in Black Wind Mountain. Serpentscale set Serpentscale Battlerobe (body)

Serpentscale Bracers (arms)

Serpentscale Gaiters (legs) Three-piece: Massively reduces stamina cost in water. Craftable after defeating Whiteclad Noble in Bamboo Grove. Bronze set Bronze Monkey Mask (headgear)

Bronze Brocade Battlerobe (body)

Bronze Armguard (arms)

Bronze Buskins (legs) Two-piece: Deals additional damage to the enemy after crashing Immobilize.

Four-piece: Massively reduces the cooldown for Immobilize after crashing. Craftable after defeating Elder Jinchi at the Ancient Guanyin Temple secret location. Ebongold set Ebongold Silk Robe (body)

Ebongold Armguard (arms)

Ebongold Gaiters (legs) Three-piece: Enemies near the Destined One and decoys take continuous damage during Cloud Step. Craftable after defeating Black Bear Guai at the end of chapter one. Galeguard set Galeguard Beast Mask (headgear)

Galeguard Beastmaw Armor (body)

Galeguard Bracers (arms)

Galeguard Greaves (legs) Two-piece: Grants focus after a perfect dodge.

Four-piece: Perfect dodges slightly reduce spell cooldowns. Craftable after defeating Stone Vanguard in Rockrest Flat in Yellow Wind Ridge. Ochre set Ochre Battlerobe (body)

Ochre Armguard (arms)

Ochre Greaves (legs) Three-piece: Decoys and duplicates receive considerable damage reduction. Craftable after defeating Yellow Wind Sage at the end of chapter two. Insect set Monastic Insect Hat (headgear)

Insect Spike Bracers (arms)

Insect Spike Gaiters (legs) Two-piece: Grants considerable focus after taking medicines.

Four-piece: Increases the duration of all medicinal effects. Craftable after defeating Fuban in the Kingdom of Sahali secret location. Loongscale set Loongscale Battlerobe (body)

Loongscale Armguard (arms)

Loongscale Greaves (legs) Three-piece: Massively reduces the duration of shock and moderately increases thunder damage. Craftable after defeating Kang-Jin Star at Bitter Lake in The New West. Golden set Golden Mask of Fury (headgear)

Golden Embroidered Shirt (body)

Golden Armguard (arms)

Golden Greaves (legs) Two-piece: Increases attack for a short duration after activating a spirit skill or vessel.

Four-piece: Grants a small amount of Qi after critical hits and defeating enemies. Craftable after defeating Yellowbrow at the end of chapter three. Non-Pure set Non-Pure Broken Mask (headgear)

Non-Pure Armor of Coiling Loong (body)

Non-Pure Gauntlets (arms)

Non-Pure Greaves (legs) Two-piece: Receive considerable damage reduction for a short duration after transformation ends.

Four-piece: Increases Might recovery rate while while two-piece state is in effect. Dodges and perfect dodges also recover slightly more Might. TBA Centipede set Centipede Hat of Transcendence (headgear)

Centipede Qiang-Jin Armor (body)

Centipede Spiked Armguard (arms)

Centipede Gaiters of Transcendence (legs) Two-piece: Massively reduces the continuous damage received while poisoned.

Four-piece: Increases attack while poisoned. TBA Yaksha Outrage set Yaksha Mask of Outrage (headgear)

Embroidered Shirt of Outrage (body)

Yaksha Bracers of Outrage (arms)

Yaksha Greaves of Outrage (legs) Two-piece: Pillar stance varied combos like Sweeping Gale and Churning Gale deal bonus damage.

Four-piece: Significantly increases damage both dealt and taken. TBA Bull King set Bull King’s Mask (headgear)

Bull King’s Shan Wen Armor (body)

Bull King’s Bracers (arms)

Bull King’s Greaves (legs) TBA TBA Iron-Tough set Iron Horned Helm (headgear)

Iron-Tough Armor (body)

Iron-Tough Gauntlets (arms)

Iron-Tough Greaves (legs) TBA TBA Dian-Cui set Golden Feng-Tail Crown (headgear)

Gold Suozi Armor (body)

Dian-Cui Loong-Soaring Bracers (arms)

Lotus Silk Cloudtreaders (legs) TBA TBA

Now that you've crafted the best Black Myth Wukong armor, be sure to polish off your build with the best Black Myth Wukong weapons. Alternatively, if you're after a more immediate way to stay alive in the action game, the best Black Myth Wukong healing upgrades should be your next stop.