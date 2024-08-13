Black Myth Wukong isn’t even out yet, and it’s already amassed 80,000 concurrent players on Steam. Game Science’s soulslike take on Journey to the West could very well be the most action-packed game in the genre since Sekiro, and while we wait for reviews to come in, a new PC benchmarking tool is proving exceedingly popular. So if you want to experience Black Myth Wukong’s gorgeous world while making sure your PC can run the game at launch, this is for you.

With the Black Myth Wukong release date mere days away, this new benchmark tool is the next best thing while we wait. The benchmark renders an in-game sequence in real-time, and you can customize the visuals and performance to best work with your rig. The soulslike game looks absolutely stunning, with some incredible fur effects that are sure to push your PC as far as it can go, so I’d make sure you know how your build fares against Black Myth Wukong ahead of time.

We’ve already run through the Black Myth Wukong benchmark tool ourselves and found it wanting, but that doesn’t mean it’s not popular – at its peak, 85,000 concurrent players were using the tool at once. Combine that with Black Myth Wukong already topping the Steam sales chart, and it’s safe to assume that this soulslike is going to be massive.

Plenty of PC games release free tools like this – FF14 Dawntrail’s benchmark even lets you create a character before getting started. All you can do in Black Myth Wukong’s benchmark is watch a camera shot sweep through a tranquil forest and river, and while it’s certainly delightful, it doesn’t indicate how well your rig will fare during combat.

If you want to know more about how it plays, our Black Myth Wukong preview dives into how it shapes up against the soulslike competition, FromSoftware’s originals, and the other biggest games of 2024. It’s gorgeous, difficult, and could very well be the best in the genre since Sekiro.

While you wait to play the new soulslike we can help you get ready with all the Black Myth Wukong bosses we know about so far, alongside everything we know about Black Myth Wukong New Game Plus.

