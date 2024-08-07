All Black Myth Wukong bosses so far

What are the Black Myth Wukong bosses? The latest rumors suggest that Black Myth Wukong includes over 80 bosses to defeat, in accordance with the 81 trials that appear in Journey to the West. However, it’s not just Wukong’s source material we have to go off; we’ve also learned plenty from trailers and gameplay footage circulating ahead of its official launch.

Bosses in Black Myth Wukong form the basis of progression in Game Science’s action RPG game, and learning how to beat them is the only way to see the Destined One’s journey through to its end. We also know that several bosses will only transition into their second phase if you beat them within a set amount of time. While it’s still a short while to go until the Black Myth Wukong release date, it’s never too early to begin refining your boss strategies, so check out all the bosses we know so far.

All Black Myth Wukong bosses

Here are the Black Myth Wukong bosses revealed so far:

Instructor Daolang / Guangzhi

Wolf Demon

Centipede Guai

Tiger Vanguard

Man-in-Stone

Splashtoad

Black Bear Gua

Elder Jinchi

Stone Vanguard

Black Loong

Poisonous King

Mi Dao Ren

Blood Moon General

Chiran Loong / Red Loong

Macaque Chief

Kang Jinlong

Instructor Daolang might be willing to teach you the principles of Buddhism, but don’t expect him to go easy on you. This wolf-headed monk wields a fiery, double-headed glaive in a collection of graceful yet deadly moves that demand careful dodging to avoid. He twirls it around himself to create a circle of fire you can easily get caught up in if you’re not fast on your feet.

You might be tempted to keep your distance, but don’t stray too far. Instructor Daolong will close the gap with a swift forward charge from the ground or air. He can also throw his glaive in a straight line directly ahead; it follows the same path to return to its master’s hand, so stay clear to avoid a backstab. Finally, watch out for the succession of downward strikes he performs through a series of front flips. This attack is easy to interrupt, but it requires careful timing to avoid taking damage in the process.

Wolf Demon

Wolf Demon is a hyper-aggressive boss that opts to use its teeth and claws in battle. Its moveset consists of forward lunges and diagonal sweeps. It also loves to close gaps by leaping into the air; anticipate the short pause before it pounces to avoid being baited into an early dodge. These frenzied attacks can be relentless, so we recommend summoning clones to distract it enough to perform an emergency heal if required. Wolf Demon is susceptible to fire, so don’t hesitate to use the Instructor Daolang transformation to set its pelt alight. Once it loses a quarter of its health, Wolf Demon leaps onto the surrounding buildings to reposition for an overhead pounce, so keep a keen eye and light foot to slay this beast.

Centipede Guai

Despite its name, Centipede Guai resembles a colossal woodlouse, with a thick carapace that soaks up damage. In classic Dark Souls fashion, the best way to avoid harm during its leap attack is to dodge forwards. This maneuver will put you behind it, giving you a few precious moments to inflict damage; just be sure to avoid its backward body slam after it recovers. Thankfully, this position is when Centipede Guai is at its most vulnerable, and a plunging strike to its exposed stomach can take off a chunk of its health in one blow.

At half health, Centipede Guai summons an army of smaller centipedes that explode on impact, inflicting poison damage. There’s no foolproof way to destroy them, so sprint out of their path until they despawn. Finally, Centipede Guai periodically spews poison from its mouth, which you can anticipate when it pauses to shake its head from side to side. These poison pools remain for a short period, so take care not to step in them before they disappear – especially when Centipede Guai is rolling around the battlefield.

Tiger Vanguard

Tiger Vanguard is even more relentless than Wolf Demon, so we recommend you cast Immobilize for a quick breather. His moveset is replete with swipes, punches, and stomps that are all well-telegraphed and avoided by dodging backward – just watch out for the pause when he leaps into the air. However, the real fight begins when he unsheathes his katana. These slashes are swift but punctuated by a short pause between strikes. Don’t be tempted to attack. Instead, dodge under his swing and punish him when he sheathes his sword. Ultimately, Tiger Vanguard is an exercise in managing greed, so stay on the defensive and take the opportunities as they come.

Stone Vanguard

Stone Vanguard is a hulking golem that’s a bit slower than the bosses that come before it, making it easier to dodge than most. Be careful of its sweep when attacking from behind, since he can easily clip you. Instead, your best bet is to hug his torso and track the motion of his pincers; when it raises one into the air, anticipate the short pause before it strikes downwards. Staying at a distance causes it to begin a sequence of pincer slams while moving toward your position, culminating in an overhead slam. However, this is easily avoidable, and we recommend exploiting Stone Vanguard’s slow tempo to utilize your stone transformation and punish accordingly.

Black Loong

Black Loong is a stout desert dragon that dual-wields maces imbued with electricity. Many of Black Loong’s swings include a nasty pause that can bait unwitting players into an early dodge, but you can also exploit this to get a free hit in before a successful evasion. However, Black Loong’s AoE attacks can still catch you off guard. It slams its maces into the ground repeatedly, so get ready to dodge or leap over the electric AoE attacks that spread outwards in a circular radius at each point of impact. Watch out for the lighting spark at the culmination of this attack, and dash in to inflict damage while it recovers.

Black Loong can also twirl its maces together to summon an electrical storm in the immediate vicinity, so back off and keep your distance until it stops. Black Loong is nowhere near as fast as Tiger Vanguard or Wolf Demon, but casting Immobilize can disrupt its AoE attack patterns and save you from an early demise.

Poisonous King

Poisonous King uses his scorpion stinger just as much as his claws, so parrying is your best bet. His moveset is replete with extended attack strings that can cause you to become overwhelmed, so we recommend Immobilize for an easy disengage. His scorpion tail has surprising reach when he uses it for a forward strike; don’t assume that putting distance between you and Poisonous King will be enough to keep you from harm. Instead, summon clones to divide his attention if you need a clear moment to heal. True to his name, Poisonous King’s stinger drips deadly poison, and he can even slam it into the ground to spawn poison pools in your vicinity. Be sure to dash out of their perimeter before they explode, and take advantage of Poisonous King’s immobility during this attack to punish accordingly.

Mi Dao Ren

Mi Dao Ren might be smaller than some Black Myth Wukong bosses you’ve faced thus far, but don’t underestimate him. This masked monk is incredibly swift, alternating Shaolin kicks and katana slashes that make him tough to overpower at close range. You can safely dodge out of his reach until his second phase, where he undergoes a horrific transformation and inflicts close-range AoE poison attacks during combat. Mi Dao Ren’s movements are clumsier in this form, but his attacks boast far greater reach; he can quickly close a gap with a forward charge that culminates in an AoE burst of poison. Stay on the defensive, refrain from lengthy attack combos, and you should be able to defeat Mi Dao Ren before you succumb to his poison.

Blood Moon General

Blood Moon General is the first flying boss in Black Myth Wukong, which puts you at a natural disadvantage in an arena with no verticality. This newly birthed beast is also pretty massive, and it has a habit of launching itself into the air for a plunging attack. It shoots spines from its wings in a horizontal formation, so make sure you dodge toward them instead of trying to sidestep out of their path. Towards the end of its first phase, Blood Moon General roars and flaps its wings before initiating a lengthy charge attack that can deliver some serious damage if you get caught in it. After three charges across the length of the arena, Blood Moon General collapses, giving you a giant window of opportunity to dish out some damage of your own.

Blood Moon General’s second phase is a different beast insofar as its moveset. Whenever it brandishes its weapon, be prepared to dodge its projectiles; these horizontal and diagonal red slashes travel at some speed, and we recommend sidestepping then dodging forwards once Blood Moon General leaps into the air to bring its sword down. This leaves you in close enough range to squeeze in a hit or two before it recovers. Occasionally, it plunges its weapon into the ground, giving you only moments to dodge the colossal AoE that triggers when it slams its foot into the hilt.

There’s no question this second phase is a tough fight; you’ve also got to account for the red haze that descends on the arena during this phase, making it more difficult to see at a distance. However, many of Blood Moon General’s moves are just advanced versions of its first phase, so try not to be too intimidated. Rely on Immobilize when in dire straits, and watch out for when it pauses its assault to vomit, which serves as your cue to position yourself behind it for some free hits.

Chiran Loong / Red Loong

Like Black Loong, Red Loong’s moveset is chock-full of electric attacks that pack a punch. You might be tempted to remain at a distance, but the reduced visibility in Red Loong’s domain means you won’t be able to anticipate its attacks. It’s also prone to performing an electrified tail whip at mid-range, which you can easily predict and dodge through whenever Red Loong turns its back. Instead, we recommend a close-range frontal assault – just avoid its teeth and claws.

Whenever Red Loong collapses on its side, target the nodes on its back before it recovers to take a chunk out of its health in one burst. Red Loong’s electric AoE attacks are the most lethal in its arsenal, so remember to retreat when the nodes on its back begin to crackle. A haze of golden dust appears moments before the AoE triggers, so be sure to get out of its perimeter and target Red Loong where possible.

Macaque Chief

Macaque Chief is a monkey with a powerful weapon and an iron will (just like you!), so you already know you’re in for a treat. It favors its one-handed saber in battle, though it will occasionally wield the weapon with its feet to leave its hands free for a sequence of furious swipes. While the basic sword slashes are easily avoided, it has two major attacks: a forward slash that triggers a vertical projectile and an overhead leap that culminates in a whirlwind AoE. The snow region is Macaque Chief’s natural habitat, so it should come as little surprise that fire abilities are your best bet here. Thankfully, Macaque Chief has limited protection and is prone to getting staggered, so this first phase shouldn’t be too difficult.

Head up the path to the temple to initiate Macaque Chief’s second phase – surprise, it can fly now. Those vertical projectiles come thick and fast during this phase, so stay light on your feet and avoid slow attacks. Macaque Chief’s AoE attacks also make a resurgence during this phase, though this time you’re avoiding rings of jagged ice that also appear in a forward line. The trickiest move in this mutated monkey’s arsenal comes when it leaps into the air to unleash a burst of feather projectiles, then dashes forward for an additional strike before those projectiles make contact. It’s a finicky sequence designed to bait you, but you can avoid it with a consistently timed series of dodges.

Kang Jinlong

Kang Jinglong is a colossal white dragon that patrols the skies above a desolate ice lake, which serves as the treacherous arena for your battle. Your overhead strikes and pole vault can give you the height required to reach it in the air, and landing an attack on its snout can cause it to stagger. Like Red Loong, Kang Jinlong can be knocked to the ground, but there are no obvious weak points here, so just take the opportunity to get as many hits as possible before it takes flight.

Like all Black Myth Wukong dragon bosses, Kang Jinlong has a suite of electric attacks at its disposal, including a devastating electric beam that emerges from its mouth. Watch out for the line of electricity it sends toward you when it touches the ground and the electric explosion during its tail slam attack. Its deadliest move comes when it ascends out of reach and summons a cascade of lightning strikes that engulfs the arena. There’s no use running here – instead, rely on your pole vault to avoid it, and intercept its charge with an attack of your own before Kang Jinlong reaches you.

