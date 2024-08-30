What are the best Black Myth Wukong builds? Game Science’s action RPG is full of tough enemies that can easily block your progress, but don’t despair. There’s a veritable gold mine of equipment, skills, and abilities you’ll accrue on your journey, and ferreting out the synergies between these elements is the key to victory. Juggling all these moving parts can be tough, so we’ve done all the legwork to help you craft the best builds with minimal effort.

Our selection of best builds in Black Myth Wukong is based on their overall performance across an average playthrough. Some are crafted around certain Black Myth Wukong spells, while others take advantage of unique effects attached to specific Black Myth Wukong weapons.

As our review attests, Black Myth Wukong bosses are so varied that even the best builds might demand a respec to counter them. That said, the builds we’ve crafted offer the broadest value in the action-adventure game with very distinct playstyles.

Best Black Myth Wukong builds

The best Black Myth Wukong builds comprise the full suite of equipment available to the Destined One. Given that the number of skills you can unlock depends on your level, we’ve only included the Black Myth Wukong skills essential to each build; any surplus sparks can be spent according to your preference. Finally, Black Myth Wukong armor and curios perform a supplementary function with unique effects that synergize with the core aspect of each build.

Here are the best builds in Black Myth Wukong:

Immobilize / Frost build

Thunder build

Weapon: Golden Loong Staff

Golden Loong Staff Armor: Golden Mask of Fury, Golden Embroidered Shirt, Golden Armguard, Golden Greaves

Golden Mask of Fury, Golden Embroidered Shirt, Golden Armguard, Golden Greaves Skills: Immobilize (full tree), Bane Mitigation, Pillar Stance (full tree), Mobile Spin (full tree)

Immobilize (full tree), Bane Mitigation, Pillar Stance (full tree), Mobile Spin (full tree) Spells: Immobilize, Cloud Step

Immobilize, Cloud Step Transformation: Hoarfrost, Umbral Abyss

Hoarfrost, Umbral Abyss Spirit: Crow Diviner

Crow Diviner Curios: Tiger Tally, Beast Buddha, Frostsprout Twig

Tiger Tally, Beast Buddha, Frostsprout Twig Relics: Hubris Nose – Lingering Aroma, Envious Tongue – Spread the Word

Hubris Nose – Lingering Aroma, Envious Tongue – Spread the Word Vessel: Wind Tamer

Wind Tamer Drink: Jade Essence

Our favorite Black Myth Wukong build utilizes a combination of Immobilize and Frost effects to incapacitate your foes, leaving them vulnerable to a barrage of spinning attacks that culminate in a fatal finisher.

As its name suggests, Immobilize is the obvious pick for this build, and the Immobilization skill tree must be fully unlocked to make the most of it. Key skills like Stagnation, Crash, and Spirit Shards can all work together to help you extend its duration, boost the damage you deal to immobilized enemies, and replenish enough mana to cast it again. Cloud Step is also an excellent supplementary skill to disengage with enemies after you break their immobilization, and it’s a great fallback while you’re waiting for the cooldown to reset. Equip the Jade Essence drink to keep your mana topped up for both skills.

While you might be tempted to pick up the Tri-Point Double-Edged Spear, the speed at which you can accrue focus points makes the Golden Loong Staff ideal for this build, thanks to the draconic executions available at three or four focus points. The pillar stance is essential to pull off those finishers, but your primary attack is Mobile Spin. This relentless barrage builds focus thanks to Focused Spinning, culminating in a potential stagger courtesy of Intrepid Lunge. These rapid and successive attacks make Tiger Tally the ideal curio for this build.

The full Golden armor set grants you two powerful bonuses: an attack boost every time you cast your Crow Diviner, and Qi replenishment after every crit or kill. The Beast Buddha curio bolsters your critical hit damage, while the Hubris Nose relic’s Lingering Aroma effect provides a raw damage bonus every time you cast a spell.

The Crow Diviner spirit is the frost element for this Immobilize Frost build. This clever bird produces an AoE Frost Bane effect which envelopes the immediate area. It’s vital to upgrade Crow Diviner to boost its effect, cut down on cooldown time, and help you cast it regularly. Hoarfrost is an excellent supplement for your Frost application; when fully charged, it can unleash a Frost Bane AoE with an enormous perimeter and lengthy staying power. However, the drawn-out animations are prone to getting interrupted by faster foes, so feel free to swap it out for Umbral Abyss if you need to pair Frost Bane with raw damage.

You are prone to the Frost buildup you unleash, so be mindful of your positioning when baiting enemies into your AoEs. We recommend you keep a full stock of Body-Warming Powder in your medicine quick slot; alternatively, the Frostsprout Twig curio should give you the Chill resistance necessary to avoid triggering it. However, you can also pour your sparks into Bane Mitigation to minimize the effect’s duration whenever it triggers.

Thunder build

Weapon: Kang-Jin Staff

Kang-Jin Staff Armor: Locust Antennae Mask, Loongscale Battlerobe, Loongscale Armguard, Loongscale Greaves

Locust Antennae Mask, Loongscale Battlerobe, Loongscale Armguard, Loongscale Greaves Skills: Composure, Vengeful Mirage, Spell Binder (full tree), Thrust Stance (full tree), Punishing Downpour (full tree)

Composure, Vengeful Mirage, Spell Binder (full tree), Thrust Stance (full tree), Punishing Downpour (full tree) Spells: Spell Binder, Cloud Step

Spell Binder, Cloud Step Transformation: Golden Lining

Golden Lining Spirit: Gore-Eye Daoist

Gore-Eye Daoist Curios: Thunderflame Seal, Tiger Tally

Thunderflame Seal, Tiger Tally Vessel: Weaver’s Needle

The second-best Black Myth Wukong build takes full advantage of the Thunder effects attached to the Kang-Jin Staff and Loongscale Battlerobe to inflict lightning-fast light attacks that pack a punch. While it’s slightly less powerful than our Immobilize / Frost build, it offers an alternative whack-and-dash playstyle that doesn’t rely on focus points or spells.

This build’s preference for light attacks over heavy attacks means less priority is given to building focus points. Instead, the varied combos of the thrust stance incorporate powerful jump attacks that can inflict a stagger, followed by a barrage of whirling thrusts. The Locust Antennae Mask can bolster your jump attack’s power, while the Composure skill ensures you can always complete the light attack combo and execute that all-important thunder finisher.

The Punishing Downpour skill is an essential component for this Thunder build due to its boost to light attack combos, along with all requisite skills on its branch in the Martial Arts skill tree. The Kang-Jin Staff delivers a 6% critical hit chance bonus and converts Punishing Downpour’s area damage to concentrated Thunder damage. You might be tempted to swap out the Kang-Jin Staff for the Golden Loong Staff once you’ve entered Black Myth Wukong new game plus, but you will lose the bonus critical hit chance and Punishing Downpour synergy.

The Loongscale armor set offers a three-piece set bonus that moderately increases your Thunder damage. There’s no better armor set for our Thunder build, so save up your crafting materials and upgrade it to Mythical via the Yin Tiger at the Zodiac Village. The Loongscale Battlerobe also has a unique effect that applies Thunder Bane to the Vengeful Mirage skill, so be sure to unlock it to reap the benefit.

Since your damage output in this Thunder build stems from light attacks, Spell Binder is the perfect spell to convert your unused mana into even more damage. The Gore-Eye Daoist spirit synergizes with Spell Binder thanks to a passive increase to your maximum mana. It also summons a red-eyed toad which activates an AoE damage boost for the duration it’s on the field. Activating these two abilities concurrently makes for a powerful burst of Thunder damage.

Golden Lining is the ideal transformation for this Thunder build thanks to the additional application of Thunder Bane application. While we prefer to prioritize the Thrust Stance skill tree for this build, you might wish to pour any spare sparks into bolstering your smash stance and take advantage of Golden Lining’s invincibility duration when ‘seeing through’ the enemy.

Tiger Tally is also a first-class curio for this Thunder build thanks to the attack bonus it bestows after successful hits with your light attack combo, granting it perfect synergy with the Kang-Jin Staff. We’ve also paired it with Thunderflame Seal for a mana buff to feed back into Spell Binder’s effects. Finally, Weaver’s Needle tops this build off with a boost to your critical hit chance and corresponding damage. While it’s not essential, it’s the perfect flash of lightning to round off our Thunder build. Alternatively, you can swap it out for Wind Tamer if you need a spot of damage reduction and some breathing room.

Now that you’ve kitted yourself out with the best Black Myth Wukong build possible, top it off with the best Black Myth Wukong healing you can find in the action game. If you’re still early on in your journey, check out the Black Myth Wukong chapters ahead, along with how to increase your Black Myth Wukong stats alongside your build’s equipment bonuses.