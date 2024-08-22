All Black Myth Wukong chapters

How many chapters are in Black Myth Wukong? Like its literary source material, Game Science’s adaptation of Journey to the West is a linear, story-driven action game split into several episodic chapters. Each chapter occurs in a different location and concludes with an epic stand-off against a Yaoguai King to retrieve one of Sun Wukong’s sacred relics.

All chapters in Black Myth Wukong include a selection of main, optional, and secret Black Myth Wukong bosses to defeat. Certain Black Myth Wukong spells and transformations are only available in certain chapters, so it’s important to watch out for them on your quest through the action-adventure game. Here’s how many chapters you need to complete before you see the Destined One’s epic journey through to the end.

Black Myth Wukong chapter list

There are six chapters in Black Myth Wukong in total. We’ve included a complete list of chapter names, areas, and bosses, so you know exactly how many chapters you’ve got left before the credits roll.

Here are all the chapters in Black Myth Wukong:

Chapter Area Boss Chapter One – Black Cloud, Red Fire Black Wind Mountain Black Bear Guai Chapter Two – Yellow Sand, Desolate Dusk Yellow Wind Ridge Yellow Wind Sage Chapter Three – White Snow, Ice Cold The New West Yellowbrow Chapter Four – Rosy Cheeks, Gray Hair The Webbed Hollow Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master Chapter Five – Golden Child, Crimson Blood Flaming Mountains Red Boy & Yaksha King Chapter Six Mount Huaguo Stone Monkeu & The Great Sage’s Broken Shell

If you’re following one of our Black Myth Wukong guides and you’ve missed some collectibles along the way, don’t panic. You can fast-travel to locations in earlier chapters via the Keeper’s Shrine at any time to beat any bosses and complete any quests you might have missed.

Now that you know how many chapters are in Black Myth Wukong, be sure to head into Black Myth Wukong new game plus with the best Black Myth Wukong weapons you can get your monkey paws on. Chapter areas also contain a variety of Black Myth Wukong spirits to provide the finishing touches to your build, so don’t skimp on them as you progress.