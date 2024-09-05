Overwhelmingly positive user reviews. Almost 2.5 million concurrent players. A mainstay on the Steam sales charts even weeks after it was released. It’s safe to say that Black Myth Wukong, the ambitious fantasy RPG by Game Science, is one of 2024’s biggest hits. But according to a new report, the developer is far from finished. The first Black Myth Wukong expansion is apparently already in the works, as one of the game’s principal investors discusses its runaway success so far.

If you haven’t tried the epic RPG yet, we’d recommend you get to grips with all the Black Myth Wukong bosses, and also check out the best Black Myth Wukong builds. Once you’re prepped and ready to enter Game Science’s lustrous fantasy world, chances are you’re going to be hooked pretty quickly – if you rush to the end of Black Myth Wukong and find yourself wanting more, we have good news, because the game’s first expansion is already being built.

In a new report from Bloomberg, Daniel Wu, owner of Hero Games, the biggest shareholder in Black Myth’s developer Game Science, discusses how the RPG was funded and the risks involved with its creation. Created over the course of six years, the report says that the budget for Black Myth Wukong was around $70 million. Since its release on Tuesday August 20, some 18 million copies of the game have been sold – Bloomberg cites analyst Daniel Ahmad, who approximates that Black Myth Wukong has already earned in the region of $700 million.

More interestingly, however, Wu says that the next instalment in the Black Myth series will not be a full sequel but rather an expansion for Black Myth Wukong, and that work on this new add-on has begun already. Details on this initial expansion have not been shared, but if you’ve beaten Black Myth and you want the story to continue, it sounds like you won’t have to wait another six years.

Make sure you have all the best Black Myth Wukong weapons to help fell those tricky bosses. The latest and greatest Black Myth Wukong mods can also help make the game even better.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.