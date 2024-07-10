Get Black Myth Wukong for free with your new Nvidia GPU

If you’re excited to play Black Myth: Wukong and are in the market for a graphics card upgrade, you’re in luck, as you can now get the game free with purchases of most of Nvidia’s 4000 series gaming GPUs. Any current-gen card other than the RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 is eligible for the free Black Myth: Wukong download, saving you the $60 the game is otherwise demanding for pre-orders.

While that saving might seem like a drop in the ocean compared to the high price of the very best graphics cards you can buy, such as the $1,600 RTX 4090, it’s effectively a 10% saving on lower-end end cards such as the $550 RTX 4070, if you were planning to buy the game.

Inspired by the 16th-century Chinese novel, Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong is an upcoming action role-playing game that sees players control a monkey called the Destined One. Using its staff, known as the Ruyi Jingu Bang, you can fight or call upon magic to enhance your abilities or even transform into other characters.

As well as this intriguing premise, the game also looks like it will incorporate stunning-looking visuals, with it being developed using Unreal Engine 5. Although that development platform has proven to have a few issues, such as being a primary trigger for Intel CPU instability problems and all but requiring upscaling to get acceptable Unreal 4k performance, it can also produce some of the finest graphics of any current game engine.

That’s, of course, why Nvidia thinks you’d be oh so better off with a brand new RTX 4000 GPU to make the most of all those visuals. That’s not least because Nvidia has also confirmed the game will support all of the company’s latest RTX DLSS features, such as upscaling, frame generation, and ray reconstruction. Combined, these should mean even a relatively modest card like the RTX 4070 can deliver amazing visuals with playable performance.

No doubt the game will also run perfectly well on AMD’s latest graphics cards, such as the RX 7800 XT, but the same level of support for its rival FSR upscaling/frame gen features hasn’t been confirmed, yet.

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is purchase any Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 Super, 4080, 4070 Ti Super, 4070 Ti, 4070 Super, or 4070 desktop graphics card or a laptop with a GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, or 4070. You then follow these instructions:

Install your qualified graphics card. Update or install the latest version of GeForce Experience. (Version 3.18 or higher) or NVIDIA app beta. Open and log in to GeForce Experience or NVIDIA app beta. Go to “REDEEM”. Enter your bundle code from your qualifying bundle purchase. Follow the remaining instructions on screen to sign in through your Steam account. Select “REDEEM” to redeem Black Myth: Wukong to your Steam account LAUNCH Steam to begin installation.

You can also find the full terms and conditions of the offer on Nvidia’s website, along with a link to some buying options. As for which card you should get to take advantage of this offer, you could always pick up one of these stunning Black Myth: Wukong graphics cards, if they turn out to be actually available to buy.