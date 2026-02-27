2024's award-winning soulslike Black Myth Wukong gets a rare discount, dropping to an all-time low price

Black Myth Wukong was a huge surprise. Game Science's debut into triple-A games development was a bold one, boasting impressive graphics and gorgeous action while adapting the iconic Journey to the West novel. It was a risk, one that paid off extremely well, earning it a space in our best soulslikes list and garnering Game of the Year awards across the board. Despite being over a year old, it rarely goes on sale, and when it does, it's rarely by much. However, Fanatical has just dropped it to a new all-time low price, so now's the best time to see what the hype is about.

Black Myth Wukong is best when you have an understanding of Journey to the West, but it's not a prerequisite by any stretch. Even if you're not familiar with the novel, it does an excellent job of putting you into the role of the Destined One, as you attempt to revive Wukong and deal with a huge variety of enemies and some of the most intense and enjoyable boss fights in recent years.

As the Destined One, you aren't a slow-moving tank dishing out damage at the risk of being whacked by an enemy due to a mistimed attack. Instead, you're versatile and acrobatic, dishing out plenty of hits as you swiftly unleash your staff on the foes that stand in your way.

Even though the staff may seem like a simple weapon, you have a great moveset, allowing you to use different stances, and a variety of spells will give you the edge in combat.

It's an absolutely stunning world, and for a developer's first foray into triple-A development, it's a treat to see. Of course, that does mean the system requirements are a little higher, and to fully immerse yourself in the world of Black Myth Wukong, you'll likely need an RTX 2060 for decent visuals at 1080p and 60fps, but the result is a truly smooth and visceral world with smooth combat and great sights.

Nat Smith scored the game an 8/10 in our Black Myth Wukong review from around launch, saying that it is "an ambitious action RPG with stunning visuals, colossal boss designs, and snappy combat." While she did note some issues with restrictive exploration and some difficulty spikes, the final product is an incredible adventure, and one of the greatest in the genre, despite not being made by soulslike veterans FromSoftware.

As I mentioned before, Black Myth Wukong sales are rare. However, you can grab a Steam key for the game for just $41.99 / £34.99 at Fanatical, a 30% discount off the retail price and a higher percentage off than any sale on Valve's storefront. If you've been waiting to give it a chance, and I'm sure you'll love it, this is the perfect opportunity.

With the hope of a DLC or a successor, now's a great time to finally play through this Game of the Year winner. If you loved games like Lies of P or Elden Ring, you're in for a blast.