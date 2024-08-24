We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Elden Ring’s mind-control completionist now tackling Black Myth Wukong

Continuing the trend of extreme soulslike challenges, Black Myth Wukong is next in line for an incredible 'mind control' completion.

Black Myth Wukong mind control challenge: A close-up of the main character with a stern facial expression.
Rory Norris's Avatar

Published:

Black Myth: Wukong 

Whenever a new soulslike comes out, there’s always a dedicated (or unhinged) group of players that want to make them even harder. From no-hit runs through all of FromSoftware’s catalogue to beating two games of Elden Ring with a dance pad and controller simultaneously. These are feats only a select few could ever accomplish. One of the most impressive has been Twitch steamer Perri ‘Perrikaryal’ Karyal’s hands-free ‘mind control’ runs through Elden Ring. Rising to a new challenge, Karyal is now taking on Black Myth Wukong using her unique setup.

Karyal began her Black Myth Wukong challenge with a whopping five-hour livestream on Tuesday, August 20, in which she toppled many of the soulslike games’ early bosses. Continuing her campaign, Karyal beat the likes of Guangzhi, Lingxuzi, and Guangmou, with only a handful of deaths against each one.

Given her notoriety for beating both Elden Ring and its challenging Shadow of the Erdtree DLC – which even sparked debate over its difficulty – it would be more surprising if Karyal couldn’t beat Black Myth at this rate. With plenty of experience using her ‘mind control’ setup and general soulslike skills, it likely won’t be too long until she beats everything the new PC game has to offer. In fact, one of the hardest parts seems to be interacting with the menus.

As for how Karyal does it, she uses a combination of tech that allows her to perform the various actions you need to do in-game, all hands-free. Firstly, the most impressive part is an Emotiv headset that registers brain activity, which is then programmed to recognize pattern input mapped to a virtual Xbox controller. Specific actions are tied to specific thoughts that trigger unique patterns of brain activity. This is then paired with eye-tracking for basic movement and a few voice commands for additional actions, like staff spin. You can watch this challenge via her Twitch channel.

For better or worse, next time you’re struggling with one of the Black Myth Wukong bosses, just remember that someone has somehow already beaten them with mind control. Don’t worry though, we’ve got you covered with the best Black Myth Wukong skills and best Black Myth Wukong weapons, which will go a long way in helping you overcome the challenge yourself.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Previously Guides Editor at Gfinity, Rory is now a freelance journalist who has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, HoYoverse RPGs like Zenless Zone Zero, and more, but at what cost? As such, you’ll often find him cooking up the best builds and loadouts, digging deep into metas, and finding the perfect solutions to any gaming challenge. If he’s not waxing poetic about how great Deep Rock Galactic is, then there’s a good chance he’s using his history degree to make a wild connection between real history and the games we love. Rory’s words have graced award-winning print and digital publications like Lost in Cult, The Loadout, SUPERJUMP, TechRaptor, PCGamesN, and more.