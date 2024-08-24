Whenever a new soulslike comes out, there’s always a dedicated (or unhinged) group of players that want to make them even harder. From no-hit runs through all of FromSoftware’s catalogue to beating two games of Elden Ring with a dance pad and controller simultaneously. These are feats only a select few could ever accomplish. One of the most impressive has been Twitch steamer Perri ‘Perrikaryal’ Karyal’s hands-free ‘mind control’ runs through Elden Ring. Rising to a new challenge, Karyal is now taking on Black Myth Wukong using her unique setup.

Karyal began her Black Myth Wukong challenge with a whopping five-hour livestream on Tuesday, August 20, in which she toppled many of the soulslike games’ early bosses. Continuing her campaign, Karyal beat the likes of Guangzhi, Lingxuzi, and Guangmou, with only a handful of deaths against each one.

Given her notoriety for beating both Elden Ring and its challenging Shadow of the Erdtree DLC – which even sparked debate over its difficulty – it would be more surprising if Karyal couldn’t beat Black Myth at this rate. With plenty of experience using her ‘mind control’ setup and general soulslike skills, it likely won’t be too long until she beats everything the new PC game has to offer. In fact, one of the hardest parts seems to be interacting with the menus.

As for how Karyal does it, she uses a combination of tech that allows her to perform the various actions you need to do in-game, all hands-free. Firstly, the most impressive part is an Emotiv headset that registers brain activity, which is then programmed to recognize pattern input mapped to a virtual Xbox controller. Specific actions are tied to specific thoughts that trigger unique patterns of brain activity. This is then paired with eye-tracking for basic movement and a few voice commands for additional actions, like staff spin. You can watch this challenge via her Twitch channel.

For better or worse, next time you’re struggling with one of the Black Myth Wukong bosses, just remember that someone has somehow already beaten them with mind control. Don’t worry though, we’ve got you covered with the best Black Myth Wukong skills and best Black Myth Wukong weapons, which will go a long way in helping you overcome the challenge yourself.

