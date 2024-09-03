What are the best Black Myth Wukong mods? Game Science’s action RPG has a small but mighty modding community, and it’s only set to grow larger as players wrap up their playthroughs and search for ways to continue the adventure.

The best Black Myth Wukong mods transform Game Science’s linear action game into a sandbox playground that extends its value long after the credits roll. Whether you’re looking to fix those pesky performance issues or fancy switching out the Destined One for your favorite anime game protagonist, we’ve collected all the best mods in Black Myth Wukong into one handy list.

Here are the best Black Myth Wukong mods:

Anti-Stutter

The Anti-Stutter mod offers a simple fix to the performance issues that plague many players on low-end PCs. While it can’t negate the processing demands of Unreal Engine 5, it can initiate a straightforward registry edit that enables high CPU priority. This stuttering fix isn’t a sure guarantee, but it’s certainly worth a shot if you spend most of your time fighting through frame drops.

BMWK – SPF Redux

If the Anti-Stutter mod isn’t doing anything for you, it’s time to break out the big guns with the BMWK – SPF Redux mod. This all-in-one mod is the ultimate solution to CPU and GPU optimization, offering faster loading times and improved memory management. It also includes some additional optimizations for upscaling and better cinematics – or on the flip side, a potato mode to live your Digital Foundry dreams.

Simple Map

Black Myth Wukong’s maps aren’t on the same scope as a full-blown open-world game, but they are incredibly dense. They’re also packed with invisible walls, and as our Black Myth Wukong review attests, “it’s difficult to ascertain which areas are accessible and which are just window-dressing.” The Simple Map mod remedies all these issues, offering an overhead view complete with icons on major points of interest, so you never miss a hidden path. While the mod is in Chinese by default, you can switch languages by pressing F1 to access the options menu.

Better Dodge

Dodging is the backbone of Black Myth Wukong’s combat system, but you might find the punishment for a mistimed dodge a little too harsh when you’re just starting out. In place of difficulty options, the Better Dodge mod offers full dodge invincibility, a full-time combo window, and even the ability to cancel a dodge. If all these changes make everything a bit too easy, there’s also a ‘nerfed’ version of this mod that demands stamina management.

Double-Bladed Lightsaber

The Double-Bladed Lightsaber mod brings a galaxy far, far away much closer to home, replacing the Destined One’s trademark staff with a weapon worthy of Darth Maul. While the classic Sith red is your default, there are plenty of color variants to choose from – including Mace Windu’s coveted purple saber. It even includes lightsaber sound effects for the full experience, though you won’t be dismembering limbs any time soon. Check out the Darth Maul mod if you want a walk on the Dark Side.

Somersault Cloud Anywhere

Somersault Cloud is the closest Black Myth Wukong comes to a mount, but this sudden freedom comes with one major caveat: you can only use it in the final Black Myth Wukong chapter… unless you have the Somersault Cloud Anywhere mod installed. Instead of running through the same gauntlet of enemies every time you travel to an earlier area, this mod lets you hop onto your trusty cloud and soar above their heads. Combine this with the Simple Map above for a stress-free completionist run.

Play as Tifa

FF7 Remake’s beloved martial artist is a permanent fixture in modding communities; you can find her model imported across a ton of videogames, from Stellar Blade to Resident Evil 4. The Play as Tifa mod allows you to do just that in Black Myth Wukong, swapping out the Destined One’s furry features for a friendly face and a pleated mini-skirt.

HuTao

If your waifus trend more toward gacha games than JRPGs, then the HuTao mod might be right up your alley. This asset mod pulls Genshin Impact’s five-star firebrand into the world of Black Myth Wukong. It even replaces the Destined One’s staff with the Staff of Homa, HuTao’s signature polearm.

Annoying Effects Be Gone

When you’re in the thick of a Black Myth Wukong boss fight, the last thing you want is to lose sight of your foe behind a wall of fog, smoke, or sand. Whether you’re visually impaired or managing poor PC performance, the Annoying Effects Be Gone mod takes those pesky post effects endemic in Unreal Engine 5 out of the equation, leaving your view – and your frame rate – unobstructed. This also includes depth of field and sharpening effects to avoid eye strain when playing for long periods.

Son Goku

Journey to the West is a pillar of Chinese literature, but most Westerners might know it best as the major influence behind Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball series. From his magical power pole to his command over a flying nimbus, anime protagonist Goku is analogous to Sun Wukong, making the Son Goku mod right at home in Black Myth Wukong. There’s even a Jump Force Goku mod if you prefer a battle-worn; pair it with Goku’s Power Pole mod to get your Saiyan on.

Everything Unlocked

Black Myth Wukong is jam-packed with secrets, and it’s easy to miss out on niche upgrade materials and rare item drops. The Everything Unlocked mod removes the legwork entirely, bestowing the Destined One with… well, everything! Craft the best Black Myth Wukong builds with fully upgraded weapons, access hidden areas with secret key items straight from your inventory, and experience Black Myth Wukong endings without worrying about fulfilling any hidden parameters. Just remember to follow the installation instructions and disable your Steam cloud save before you fire this mod up.

HUD Adjust X

Black Myth Wukong’s HUD is about as discreet as you can get, and while it’s perfect for taking in those rich environments and sweeping vistas, it can be tough to keep track of it all during combat. The HUD Adjust X mod puts it front and center, rearranging icons for better visual flow.

Unlimited Photo Mode

There’s no question that Black Myth Wukong is a gorgeous game; while it’s got a hefty photo mode to compensate, you might find it too near-sighted for your tastes. The Unlimited Photo Mode mod expands the maximum distance from 15 meters to a whopping 150,000 kilometers, letting you fly across the map to snap whatever landscapes that catch your eye. Nature photography aside, the massive distance you can cover effectively makes it a freecam mod – you can even adjust the camera movement speed to find what you’re looking for much faster.

Wukong Presley

What use are Black Myth Wukong mods if you can’t get a little silly with it? The Wukong Presley mod won’t solve your framerate woes, but it will give the Destined One a pair of snazzy specs worthy of the King of Rock and Roll himself. You can even swap the classic shades out for some semi-transparent lenses if you fancy a more realistic look.

Downgraded Wukong Visuals

Sometimes, performance tweaks aren’t enough, especially if you’re trying to run a visual feast like Black Myth Wukong on a low-budget PC. The Downgraded Wukong Visuals mod might be the answer to your prayers. This mod includes three presets to accommodate a range of hardware, and it’s purported to salvage up to 50fps for struggling PCs. It won’t be winning any beauty contests, but hey – it’s better than a potato mode.

Elite Knight Set

There’s been endless debate about whether Black Myth Wukong is a soulslike game, but you can beat the naysayers with the Elite Knight Set mod. This switches out the Destined One’s simian features for the iconic Dark Souls armor set of the same name. While you’re still sans a shield, the Chosen Undead’s chivalric look is a wonderful contrast to Black Myth Wukong’s traditional Chinese environments.

Gamepad Buttons Remapping

It’s no secret that Black Myth Wukong is best played with a controller, but classic PC users might still yearn for the keybinding freedom that comes with a keyboard and mouse. Gamepad Buttons Remapping mod gives us some of that freedom back with alternate controller setups, including an Elden Ring setup for die-hard soulslike fans.

