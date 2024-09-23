New Black Myth Wukong update fixes major PC issues including 100% bug

If you’re still chasing 100% completion in Black Myth: Wukong on PC, you’ll be happy to know that the new game update has fixed the issue preventing achievement completion. In addition to this, multiple other PC-specific fixes have landed, including a Turkish language fix, and one for undefeatable enemies.

In our Black Myth: Wukong review, we note that the ambitious action RPG is a “GOTY contender of epic proportions.” After playing around with the free benchmark tool that was made available before release, everything appeared to be running without issue, but once Black Myth: Wukong was released, it was apparent that some rather disruptive PC-specific bugs needed squashing.

Thankfully, this new update landed on Steam on September 23 and brings with it some major fixes to improve the experience when playing on PC.

The first half of the update patch notes are dedicated to technical fixes, including stability being maintained when playing the game on a Windows system where the language was set to Turkish. This is followed by a rather vague line suggesting that “various crashes and errors” triggered under specific conditions are also dealt with.

A big fix for completionists, or anyone who wants to show how much they enjoyed their time with the game, is the 100% achievement fix. Where you may have previously run into issues where achievements would not pop up, despite the criteria being met, this is now corrected and 100% achievement completion is possible again.

Other technical fixes include adjusting some enemies so they no longer get stuck in the environment, correcting an issue that would lead to some enemies being undefeatable, and a bug where opening the menu would cause enemy skills to fail.

The update requires 1.7GB of additional space but, during the download, your system may need to reserve up to 92GB for temporary storage while the update is completed.

Despite the benchmark tool looking great on Steam Deck, Black Myth: Wukong has been classed as ‘Unsupported’. If you’re worried about how your gaming PC might hold up, you can check the Black Myth: Wukong system requirements for more info.