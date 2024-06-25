We need this mysterious new Black Myth: Wukong graphics card

If you can’t wait to play Black Myth: Wukong when it arrives later this year, and you want the ultimate graphics card to grace your rig as you play the game, this Black Myth: Wukong-themed MSI Expert card looks like the ideal choice. Or at least it would be if we knew if it even really existed, or how to get hold of one.

That’s because, while this best graphics card contender is clearly some sort of MSI Nvidia GeForce model, there has been no official word on exactly what’s underneath that cooler. We hope this is a legitimate card, though, as the images of it below look great.

The card appears to be a variation of the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16G Expert Fuzion, or possibly the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super Expert, which are both very fancy cards based on the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super. The former actually contains a whole AIO liquid cooler mounted inside the card, while the latter uses a more conventional heatpipe-based cooler.

The MSI… let’s just call it Expert design already makes for a stunning-looking card, with its sleek cooler shroud and push-pull fan arrangement looking similar to Nvidia’s Founders Edition coolers. However, it looks even more compelling with the Black Myth: Wukong imagery added to it.

Instead of the silvery metallic finish of the standard card, here the card has black with accents finished in gold. The back of the card is then adorned with a Black Myth: Wukong graphic, and an oddly prominent GeForce RTX logo, which confirms at the very least that there’s an Nvidia GPU under the cooler.

The images of this card were posted to the X/Twitter feed of user hongxing2020 who simply accompanied the images with the words “msi x fukong?” In response to the question “Custom or a new model?” from videocardz.com, hongxing2020 replied “maybe…”, further muddying the waters.

Regardless, even if this does turn out to just be a fun custom job, rather than an actual MSI card, it’s certainly inspirational to us as PC builders and modders. We’ll just have to wait and see if MSI has indeed made this Black Myth: Wukong Expert card for real.

The the meantime, read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super review to see just why we think it’s a fantastic graphics card for its price right now.