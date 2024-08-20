Can you parry in Black Myth Wukong? Yes, you can! Contrary to popular belief, it is possible for the Destined One to parry and deflect incoming attacks. A tough challenge and several hours of playtime stands between you and this powerful ability – but with just a pinch of patience, you’ll soon be ready to parry with the best of them.

Parrying is a staple mechanic in historical fantasy action games like FromSoftware’s Sekiro and Team Ninja’s Wo Long, so the news that Black Myth Wukong’s protagonist relies on dodging instead of parrying left soulslike fans understandably intrigued. However, that statement isn’t entirely true. While it isn’t a standard combat move in the Destined One’s repertoire, we’ve discovered that – like most obstacles – this limitation can be overcome with a well-timed spell.

How to parry in Black Myth Wukong

You can parry in Black Myth Wukong by equipping the Rock Solid spell. Cast it right before an incoming attack connects to deflect it and stagger the enemy, leaving them wide open to a counterattack.

You’ll automatically receive Rock Solid after defeating the Tiger Vanguard at the Crouching Tiger Temple during chapter two. This fight is mandatory to progress in the soulslike game, so this Black Myth Wukong spell is impossible to miss.

Rock Solid is still susceptible to powerful attacks from Black Myth Wukong bosses, and while it’s the perfect line of defence against Lesser Yaoguis, we don’t recommend using it against Yaoguai Kings. However, you can upgrade it via the Black Myth Wukong skill tree to accrue focus, mana, and damage reduction following every successful deflection, making it an excellent option for exploration and farming.

Of course, performing a Black Myth Wukong parry is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the abilities at your disposal. Discover the best Black Myth Wukong spirits for bonus passive effects to bolster your build, and how to respec if you need a more drastic change. Finally, find out how to increase your stats in Black Myth Wukong for additional mana, health, and more.