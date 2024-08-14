When is Black Myth Wukong coming out? With the free benchmark blowing up on Steam it’s a question I’ve been asking myself for a while now, and now we have the answer. Based on one of the most influential Chinese novels of all time, you take up arms as a monkey and fight mythological creatures that range from the absurd to the surreal. If you’ve been itching for a challenge after Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you need to know exactly when Black Myth Wukong drops.

The Black Myth Wukong release date is right around the corner, so now’s the time to get ready. Game Science’s Journey to the West soulslike could very well stand alongside the likes of Lies of P, Remnant 2, and Nioh as the best in the genre – but only time will tell.

While we wait for Black Myth Wukong, then, you need to know exactly when you can start playing, because while we have a launch date, the time is actually different depending on where you’re from. If you’re in the US you even effectively get to play it a day early. If it downloads in time, at least.

Black Myth Wukong release times

On PC, the Black Myth Wukong release time is set for Monday August 19 at 7pm PDT / 10pm EDT and Tuesday August 20 at 3am BST / 4am CEST / 12pm AEST.

We currently have no information on the Black Myth Wukong preload times for Steam, so your best bet is to keep an eye on Game Science’s official channels.

I’d make sure you check out the Black Myth Wukong benchmark tool to test your PC before release. If you’re instead hoping to play the soulslike on the go, then we’ve got some good news for Black Myth Wukong on Steam Deck.

With the launch so close, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Black Myth Wukong bosses, and whether or not there’s a Black Myth Wukong New Game Plus mode.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.