How do you respec in Black Myth Wukong? Game Science’s action RPG was never billed as a walk in the park, but even the most seasoned soulslike veteran knows that sometimes, one more attempt at beating a boss isn’t always enough. Sometimes, you need to go back to the drawing board and rebuild your skills and abilities from the ground up.

While soulslike games typically offer limited respecs at an exorbitant cost, Black Myth Wukong lets you reverse any poor decisions you make for free. This is as much by design as it is an act of kindness. Black Myth Wukong bosses are so varied in their attack patterns and movements that they often present dramatically different challenges. You might find a few niche Black Myth Wukong abilities are highly effective against one specific boss, while your favorite Black Myth Wukong spells are useless against another. In these moments, performing a Black Myth Wukong respec is essential.

How to respec in Black Myth Wukong

You can respec in Black Myth Wukong at any Keeper’s Shrine by selecting “Reignite the Sparks” from the Self-Advance menu.

You can hold “F” for a full talent points reset, which is the quickest way to perform a full Black Myth Wukong respec. Alternatively, you can open the individual skill trees for your abilities and spells to refund individual talents. Select the talent node you wish to refund and press “R” to reclaim the Sparks you spent to unlock it at no additional cost.

It’s important to note that you can’t refund points for prerequisite talents that connect to abilities further down the skill tree, so you’ll have to start from the bottom and work your way up if you choose to respec individual talents. When performing a respec, bear in mind that the number of points you put into the Staff Stances skill tree decides how many Focus Points you have available.

Now that you know how to respec in Black Myth Wukong, you should have a much easier time going up against the powerful enemies standing in your way. We’ve also got some essential tips to make your time in the action-adventure game easier, including how to increase your stats and how to parry in Black Myth Wukong – it turns out it’s not as impossible as Game Science led us to believe.