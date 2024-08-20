All Black Myth Wukong spells and how to get them

What are the Black Myth Wukong spells? The Destined One has a wealth of abilities at his disposal, but few are as essential to his journey as spells. These magical incantations cost a fraction of mana to trigger powerful effects in combat, and they can often be the difference between life and death.

Black Myth Wukong spells differ from transformations in that they can only be cast in the Destined One’s original form. While you won’t be turning into a musclebound fire rat or a spear-spinning wolf, spells are just as effective against Black Myth Wukong bosses. Our complete list of all spells in Black Myth Wukong provides a full breakdown of how every spell works and how to unlock them, along with any Black Myth Wukong abilities, weapons, and armor you can equip to bolster their effects in battle.

All Black Myth Wukong spells

Here are all the Black Myth Wukong spells:

Immobilize

Cloud Step

Rock Solid

A Pluck of Many

Ring of Fire

Immobilize

How to unlock: Receive from the Keeper of Black Wind Mountain midway through the Bullguard boss fight at the beginning of chapter one.

Immobilize is a mysticism spell that lets you temporarily freeze enemies in place and interrupt any attacks. You can use this moment to get a few additional hits in or take a swig from your Black Myth Wukong healing gourd.

Enemies often break out of Immobilize when performing elaborate animations or transitioning into a new phase, so remember to cast Immobilize when an enemy is staggered or downed to avoid any interruptions. Certain bosses can also negate Immobilize with transformation effects, so you might find it more effective in some encounters than others.

It’s also possible to ‘crash’ an enemy’s Immobilize, breaking them out of their frozen state early to inflict a critical hit and follow-up stagger. Crashing Immobilize on a reliable basis demands that you expend points and equip Black Myth Wukong armor to boost your Attack stat and ensure you output enough damage to trigger it. We recommend investing in the Spirit Shards skill for moderate mana recovery after every crash.

Cloud Step

How to unlock: Receive from the Keeper of Black Wind Mountain after you defeat the Black Wind King in the Black Wind Cave Interior towards the end of chapter one.

Cloud Step is an alteration spell that temporarily transforms you into an invisible mist, leaving a decoy in your place. This spell is excellent when you need a moment to disengage and reposition yourself in combat. While this effect alone can save you from the most powerful moves bosses can dish out, it also lets you go on the offensive with Unveiling Strike – a powerful follow-up attack that can inflict a stagger.

While you are invisible, you aren’t invincible; if you stand in the way of an attack, you’ll still take damage regardless. You can also opt not to use Unveiling Strike and remain at a distance to heal instead, though this action will cause you to emerge from the Cloud Step state.

If you want to make Cloud Step the cornerstone of your build, we recommend investing heavily in its skill tree to increase its damage, duration, and critical hit chance. The Ebongold armor set inflicts damage over time to nearby enemies while Cloud Step is in effect, while the Wind Bear Staff increases Unveiling Strike’s critical hit chance, making them the go-to equipment for any Cloud Step enjoyer. Finally, activate the Craving Eyes relic’s Eagle Eye buff to reduce Cloud Step’s cooldown after a successful Unveiling Strike.

Rock Solid

How to unlock: Receive from the Headless Monk after you defeat the Tiger Vanguard at the Crouching Tiger Temple in chapter two.

Rock Solid is an alteration spell that functions as a Black Myth Wukong parry, letting you deflect incoming attacks by casting the spell a split second before they make contact. It comes with a cooldown as standard, and we highly recommend investing in the Rock Mastery skill to reduce it.

If you plan to use Rock Solid regularly, we recommend maxing out its skill tree to unlock the Bold Venture skill and recover mana with every successful deflection. You can also activate the Fuming Ears relic’s Sound as a Bell effect to receive additional mana with each successful deflection but be aware that this will narrow Rock Solid’s deflection window even further. Thankfully, equipping the Copper Pill soak ensures that the next Rock Solid you use costs no mana, which is a potential lifesaver if you miss a deflection window.

If you’re having trouble acquiring this spell, check out our Black Myth Wukong Tiger Vanguard boss walkthrough to help you defeat this katana-wielding furry menace.

A Pluck of Many

How to unlock: Receive from the Headless Monk after you reach the Windseal Gate towards the end of chapter two.

A Pluck of Many is a strand spell that lets you call upon a small army of duplicates to assist you in combat. Despite their numbers, these clones are fairly fragile; they can be destroyed with powerful attacks, but it’s possible to mitigate their fragility with equipment. The Ochre armor set provides considerable damage reduction to your duplicates, while the Old Ginseng Guai spirit increases their maximum health.

We also recommend heavy investment in this spell’s skill tree to bolster the health, power, and number of duplicates you summon. If you’ve got scant talent points to spare, be sure to prioritize the Synergy skill to extend the duration of duplicates when you hit enemies. You can even pair it with the Harmony skill to dish out a vast amount of damage while your foe is distracted.

Ring of Fire

How to unlock: Receive from the Old Master after the second fight against the Macaque Chief shortly after you reach the Warding Temple shrine in chapter three.

Ring of Fire is a mysticism spell that summons a restorative AoE directly beneath you for health and stamina restoration over a limited time. It provides a single burst of healing as standard, so be sure to unlock the Consolidation skill to continually replenish your health bar while Ring of Fire is active. You can also even Ring of Fire with offensive capability by activating the Hubris Nose relic’s In One Breath effect, which lets you charge up to four focus points while standing within its area of effect.

Ring of Fire is also essential to complete the treasure hunter’s quest in the chapter three, so remember to equip it at the Towers of Karma shrine posted a short distance away from where you encounter him in the Valley of Ecstasy.

With all the Black Myth Wukong spells under your belt, you should be able to handle any challenge that awaits on the Destined One’s path. Each spell costs a set amount of mana, so remember to increase your stats in Black Myth Wukong to accrue as much mana as possible if you want to channel your inner mage in the action-adventure game. Finally, check out our Black Myth Wukong review to separate the rough from the smooth in Game Science’s landmark title.