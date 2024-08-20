How do you increase your stats in Black Myth Wukong? Leveling up your character is a cornerstone of action RPGs. Whether you’re after more health, stamina, or defense, watching that number creep up over your playthrough proves you’re stronger than you were at the beginning of your journey. That said, Game Science’s boss rush adaptation of Journey to the West has a more fluid leveling system than most, and you might be after a more permanent solution.

Many action-adventure games let you trade experience points for stat increases, but Black Myth Wukong takes a slightly different approach. While you still level up over time, the points you accrue are typically used to unlock and enhance Black Myth Wukong abilities rather than bolster your base stats. Black Myth Wukong armor, curios, and even spirits can all provide passive stat bonuses, but this comes at the cost of the slot you use to equip them. However, it’s still possible to permanently increase your stats in Black Myth Wukong – you just need to help out a cowardly deity and acquire a few rare materials first.

How to increase your stats in Black Myth Wukong

You can increase your stats in Black Myth Wukong by crafting Celestial Medicines. Complete Xu Dog’s questline in Yellow Wind Ridge and speak to him at the Cellar to access the crafting menu.

You can find Xu Dog cowering behind a rock in the cave leading to the Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw boss arena. This agile lightning frog has swallowed Xu Dog’s healing formula, and he needs your help to get it back. Defeat Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw and return to Xu Dog. This unlocks the Mortal Medicine crafting menu at Keeper’s Shrines, and ensures that Xu Dog moves to the Cellar.

Continue through Yellow Wind Ridge until you reach the Keeper’s Shrine in the Cellar, just before the Black Myth Wukong Yellow Wind Sage boss fight. Approach the furnace to the right of the shrine to discover Xu Dog hiding in a nearby pot. Talk to him to access the Celestial Medicines crafting menu.

Here are the Celestial Medicine stat increases and costs:

Celestial Jade Effect Mind Core cost Jade Lotus Pill +15 Maximum Health Three Taiyi Pill +10 Maximum Mana Two Nonary Pill +10 Maximum Stamina Two No-Mind Medicament +5 Defense One Iron Bull Pill +3 Stamina recovery rate One Yang Supplementing Pill +2 Chill Resistance One Water Jade Pill +2 Burn Resistance One Bloom Seed Decoction +2 Poison Resistance One Wujin Pill +2 Shock Resistance One

Celestial Medicines require Mind Core materials to craft, which you can receive from Black Myth Wukong bosses, treasure chests, and as random rare loot drops. You can remake Celestial Medicines as many times as you like at no additional cost, so feel free to spend them all to increase the best stat to overcome your current challenge.

Now that you know how to increase your stats, a Black Myth Wukong respec might be in order.