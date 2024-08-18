Black Myth Wukong tops Steam charts as preload goes live

Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most highly anticipated gaming releases of 2024. The upcoming game from freshman developers Game Science has had years of excitement built up toward its impending release. Now, the game is finally available to preload onto PCs via Steam, and from what the early numbers show, this will likely be one of the year’s biggest releases.

Black Myth: Wukong has all the elements needed to be a serious contender for Game of the Year conversations, which will fire up when fall rolls around. The action RPG has truly unbelievable visuals, soulslike adjacent combat, and takes on a massive undertaking in adapting the legendary Journey to the West story – and the Black Myth: Wukong release date is almost here.

In PCGamesN’s Black Myth: Wukong review, our reviewer Nat Smtih praises it as “an ambitious action RPG with stunning visuals, colossal boss designs, and snappy combat.”

Ahead of Black Myth Wukong’s full release, Steam has opened the floodgates to allow users to preload the game onto their PCs. This gives us the first statistics to see exactly how well it will sell on the most popular digital distributor.

Black Myth Wukong has skyrocketed to become the top seller on Steam since preloading for the game went live, beating out other mega-popular titles like Counter-Strike 2 and PUBG. We still don’t have concurrent player count numbers, which will be available once the game is fully released. This will help us see how many players play Black Myth on Steam.

Preload numbers usually indicate how well a game will sell once it hits the market officially. From this first snapshot, there’s a chance Black Myth Wukong could become one of the year’s best-selling games.

