Thanks to its soulslike twist of the classic Chinese story Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong has been at the top of many people’s ‘most anticipated’ lists since it was revealed in 2020. With the launch on the horizon, Black Myth: Wukong has soared to the top of Steam’s top sellers, ranking above the likes of Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2.

Pre-orders for Black Myth: Wukong went live on Friday June 7, though as the Black Myth Wukong release date is fast approaching, many are preparing to brave the game. Although the RPG has ranked among the top 100 on Steam for nine weeks now, this massive spike in pre-orders has caused it to jump above other anticipated releases and Steam favorites like Counter-Strike 2 and PUBG.

Having been treated to soulslike greats recently, from Lies of P and Elden Ring to Remnant and Star Wars Jedi Survivor, it’s not like we’re in short supply of what Black Myth: Wukong is promising. However, following incredibly popular trailers that were almost too good to be true, this soulslike has still managed to stand out.

Providing the game reviews as positive as our Black Myth: Wukong preview, it’s on track for a very successful launch across PC, PS5, and Xbox. No doubt this is much to the surprise of developer Game Science, with Black Myth: Wukong being their second game, following Art of War: Red Tides in 2016.

However, Black Myth: Wukong hasn’t been without controversy. IGN’s 2023 report exposed a history of sexism at Game Science, including allegations against staff in leadership roles.

If you’re excited to dive in on PC, then you can play it sooner than most thanks to the Black Myth Wukong GeForce Now release. This cuts out the need to download the game, which recommends you free up a whopping 130 GB.

When it finally arrives, the Black Myth: Wukong bosses will be putting you to the test as you learn the ins and outs of its surprisingly fast-paced combat. While you’re monkeying around though, don’t forget about the other promising new PC games on the way.

