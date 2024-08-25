Selling over ten million copies in just three days, Black Myth Wukong has sprung onto the scene, even breaking Steam records set by some of the most iconic games out there. Nevertheless, it’s far from perfect. In fact, many are suffering from poor performance on PC. What if there was a way to fix it? Well, worry not as this new Black Myth Wukong mod could do just that.

As you can imagine, Black Myth Wukong’s performance issues, especially stuttering, can be aggravating at times. After all, it takes great inspiration from the best soulslike games, meaning it’s far from a walk in the park, and mistiming a dodge or attack will spell your end. Thankfully, there’s not all that much on the line if you fail. Naturally, these stutters are mainly felt on PCs with weaker CPUs, though it’s not limited to lower-end systems.

Available on Nexus Mods, the suitably named ‘Anti-Stutter – High CPU Priority’ mod has reportedly fixed the performance issues for many players. Already downloaded by over 9,000 players in just five days, it’s safe to say Game Science should be working on improving Black Myth Wukong’s PC performance so you don’t have to resort to mods.

Since the new RPG runs on Unreal Engine 5, it’s generally very processor-intensive. This mod works through a simple registry edit to enable high CPU priority for Black Myth Wukong. In effect, it means your system will be prioritising the game over other tasks while it’s running.

The mod author notes that “a performance improvement is not guaranteed, and can sometimes be worse,” though the latter is unlikely since all it is doing is upping the priority of the game.

While you can make these edits for yourself without downloading the mod, it’s a simple all-in-one package which saves you the effort of heading into your files. All you have to do is download it and ‘install’ the .reg file and you’re good to go. You can download the mod here.

It’s clearly working for some, with one user claiming it “totally fixed [their] stuttering problem [and the] game feels great now.” So, if you’re having performance issues, especially stuttering, give this simple mod a spin.

With your performance in check, hopefully you’ll have a much better time tackling the many tough Black Myth Wukong bosses. Don’t worry though, you can always use the best Black Myth Wuking skills and best Black Myth Wukong weapons if you need a helping hand.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.