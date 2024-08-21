Best Black Myth Wukong weapons and staff upgrades

What are the best Black Myth Wukong weapon? The staff is the Destined One’s weapon of choice to stem the tide of bosses in Game Science’s action game, and mastering its combos and stances will ensure your path to victory. While the mythological monkey’s weapon type remains unchanged throughout your adventure, its upgrade tree is chock-full of variants to suit many situations. We’ve isolated the best of the bunch so none of your crafting materials go to waste.

The best weapons in Black Myth Wukong marry damage output with bonus effects that can boost the potency of Black Myth Wukong spells. They can also increase stats like critical hit chance or even provide passive Black Myth Wukong healing outside of using gourds. Whatever your preferred build in the action-adventure game, our top picks ensure that you can tear through the health bar of any Black Myth Wukong bosses that come your way.

Best Black Myth Wukong weapons

The best weapons in Black Myth Wukong are:

Wind Bear Staff

One of the earliest upgrades you will look to conduct for the base Willow Wood Staff will be to craft it into a Wind Bear Staff. It’s a relatively cheap upgrade using Stone Spirit, Yaoguai Core and Flame Ebengold that are all acquired early in your adventure, while still offering a significant boost in attack to 50 alongside boosting your chances of a Critical Hit.

Most crucially, if using the Cloud Step spell, when inflicting the Unveiling Strike that ends the invisibility period, the chance of a Critical Hit with the Wind Bear Staff is increased to 4%, making it essential for those who use Cloud Step.

Considering much of the early game sees this as the primary spell available for players to use, understanding the timing and strength of it will be an important factor in your planning as you enter battle. Anything that gives you a chance to boost your Critical Hit rate is worth paying attention to.

Rat Sage Staff

Available on the same upgrade tree as the Wind Bear Staff following the second chapter, the Rat Sage Staff provides another noteworthy boost to Critical Hit chance to 7%, as well as boosting the damage done by your attack. The items needed to execute this upgrade, the Samadhi Wind Agate, Refined Iron Sand and Yaoguai Core, are all readily available in the desert-like conditions of the second chapter, making it likely you can immediately upgrade once the weapon becomes available.

Its ability is also a significant one; when executing the fourth attack of a light combo or conducting a Mobile Staff Spin, there is a chance of kicking up a whirlwind of sand that will increase the damage inflicted alongside the area of effect. It provides an element of surprise in attack that can often inflict a surprising amount of damage, especially when facing multiple enemies. In the heat of a boss fight a different staff may be more effective, but it remains one of the most effective at dealing with lesser enemies, even when approaching the later chapters.

Spikeshaft Staff

Available to craft as a weapon from the fifth chapter, this powerful weapon offers a significant attack (80) that turns the Destined One into a formidable force in conflict. It also thrives as a weapon if you regularly execute focus attacks and build your battle strategies primarily from breaking your opponent’s attack rhythm as opposed to sheer brute force and defense.

This is due to the weapon’s second ability, which allows for you to consistently gain focus for a short amount of time just after seeing through an enemy. This makes charging the focus bar far easier; something particularly useful on certain boss fights where charging the focus bar and timing an interruption to interrupt attacks can be the difference between victory and defeat. In particular, this ability becomes quite useful for the final boss fight of chapter five due to their high-speed attack patterns.

Loongwreathe Staff

Although a weaker weapon than the Spikeshaft Staff at 70 attack, this is the perfect weapon if you prefer to fight using Pillar Stance. One major advantage of the Pillar Stance is the long range of its heavy attacks, as you can use your pole to elevate yourself into the air before swinging down with force; a move that also avoids ground attacks if timed correctly.

The Loongwreathe Staff elevates this further by increasing damage for all Pillar Stance moves. Although the weapon lacks any additional abilities such as a boost to Critical Hit percentage, this is a powerful and notably versatile weapon that will give a boost in later chapters to those who can master this tricky technique.

Chitin Staff

The Chitin Staff is available from chapter five and is well-suited to players with a preference for focus-driven battle strategies. Crafted using Venomous Hair, Refined Iron Sand and Yaoguai Cores, this 80 attack staff also offers a 5% Critical Hit Chance and, crucially, healing when you execute a focus attack.

Upon a successful hit using a charged heavy attack, each focus point used in the attack will slightly recover health. In the late stages of the game it is common to have three or four focus points at once, making a fully-charged focus attack heal almost 50% of your HP. Later weapons in this crafting tree offer stronger attacks alongside similar healing abilities, making this weapon and its subsequent upgrades a powerful option not to be overlooked.

All Black Myth Wukong weapons

Here are all the weapons in Black Myth Wukong:

Weapon Effect Location Willow Wood Staff N/A Default weapon. Bronze Cloud Staff N/A Deluxe edition exclusive. Redeem from any Keeper’s Shrine via the Trailblazer’s Gift. Twin Serpents Staff Increases the damage of light attack combo finishers. This effect is enhanced in water Craftable after defeating Whiteclas Noble at Bamboo Grove in Black Wind Mountain. Wind Bear Staff Increases the critical hit chance of Cloud Step’s Unveiling Strike. Craftable after defeating Black Bear Guai at Black Wind Cave in Black Wind Mountain. Loongwreathe Staff Increases the damage dealt by all pillar stance moves Craftable after defeating Black Loong at Rockrest Flat in Yellow Wind Ridge or after defeating Red Loong in Forest of Wolves. Requires Loong Scales to access both waterfall locations. Rat Sage Staff The fourth move of light attack combo and mobile staff spin stirs up a whirlwind of sand that increases attack range and damage. Craftable after defeating Yellow Wind Sage at Windseal Gate in Yellow Wind Ridge. Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff Increases the damage executed by charged heavy attacks. Craftable after defeating Shigandang at the Rock Clash Platform secret location in Yellow Wind Ridge. Chu-Bai spear Integrates spear techniques into light attack combo and increases the damage dealt by thrust stance moves. Craftable after completing the Kang-Jin Staff Punishing Downpour executes thunder damage to the enemy instead of area damage. Craftable after defeating Kang-Jin Loong at Snowhill Path in The New West. Golden Loong Staff Increases the damage dealt by all pillar stance moves. A loong can be summoned to execute Thunder at the enemy after heavy attacks that cost three or four focus points. Craftable after defeating Cyan Loong at Bitter Lake in The New West. Requires Loong Scales. Spikeshaft Staff Continuously gains focus for a brief moment after seeing through the enemy. Craftable after defeating Yellowbrow at New Thunderclap Temple in The New West. Chitin Staff Upon a successful hit with a charged heavy attack, each focus point spent slightly recovers health. Craftable after defeating Second Sister at in Webbed Hollow. Spider Celestial Staff Upon a successful hit with charged heavy attack, each focus point cost slightly recovers health; in , hits inflicts the enemy with Poison Bane. Craftable after defeating Violet Spider at The Gathering Cave in Webbed Hollow. Requires the Chitin Staff. Visionary Centipede Staff Upon a successful hit with a charged heavy attack, each focus point spent slightly recovers health. If the enemy is in a poisoned state, massively increases the health recovered. Craftable after defeating Hundred-Eyed Daoist at the Court of Illumination in Temple of the Yellow Flowers. Staff of Blazing Karma Charged heavy attacks in smash stance that cost over three focus points inflict a bursting lava effect on the ground. TBA Dark Iron Staff Increases attack based on defense. TBA Stormflash Loong Staff TBA TBA Bishui Beast Staff N/A Craftable after defeating Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast at the Bishui Cave secret location in the Flaming Mountains. Tri-Point Double-Edged Spear Integrates spear techniques into light attack combo and increases the damage dealt by thrust stance moves. Craftable after defeating Erlang Shen and the Four Heavenly Kings. Jingubang The fourth focus point gauge no longer depletes over time. Retrieved from Water Curtain Cave in Mount Huaguo. Requires the Somersault Cloud.

Now that you have the best Black Myth Wukong weapons in your arsenal, it’s time to invest in the best Black Myth Wukong skills to give them the edge in battle. We’ve also got a complete list of Black Myth Wukong Spirits and the best transformations to round off your build. Finally, check out our Black Myth Wukong review to find out why we believe this action game is a GOTY contender.