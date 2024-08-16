There’s something about a smithy that draws me in like a moth to a furnace. The smell of charcoal, the hammering of steel on steel, the unbearable heat from the forge. It’s all wrapped up in a feeling that just seems right, and fantasy smithies even more so – given how they form the backbone of many epic narratives. That’s why Blacksmith Master is such an evocative proposition, and thankfully it’s launching soon.

Blacksmith Master lets you oversee the entire production chain of your own fantasy smithy, from smelting to selling. You’ll send workers to mine ore, design your own goods, hire staff to work in your forge, and make sure the entire system works like a finely tuned medieval machine. This management game is one for those who want to get their hands on every aspect of a fantasy business, much like the developer’s previous title, Tavern Master.

You’ll start off small in fine management tradition, with only a few basic things you can make with a tiny little forge to call your own. As your business grows, so will the options available to you, until you become something akin to a factory owner, sitting back in your chair laughing at the fat stacks of gold pouring over your desk. Like Tavern Master, you’ll be able to design your own forge too – placing anvils, display cases, and shop furniture to meet your needs, and your tastes.

While it’s a management title, Blacksmith Master also lets you get hands-on with the smithing experience. Its direct control mode allows you to wield hammer and tongs as you craft your own products, instead of always relying on your staff to do the heavy lifting. Developer Unknown Games promises that there will be mini-games while in this manual mode, meaning it’s not just a case of pressing M1 until the item is done.

If getting stuck into blacksmithing without having to heft things about in hot conditions sounds like your thing, you’ll be glad to know that the Blacksmith Master release date is on Thursday September 26. You can learn more on Steam, where you can also add the game to your wishlist.

If you can’t wait until then, take a look at our guides to the best simulation games and the best fantasy games you can play on PC in 2024, for something that will tide you over until the call of the forge sings out to you.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.