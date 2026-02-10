Upcoming Blade Runner game delisted on Steam after all members of the development team resign

Blade Runner 2033 Labyrinth has been delisted on Steam, 18 months after 24 employees resigned from developer Annapurna Interactive, including game director Chelsea Hash and the entire Blade Runner development team. While Annapurna Interactive previously committed to continuing development of the game, fans are worried for its future as there has been no official statement on its status.

Annapurna Interactive promised in-development games wouldn't be shelved after its public collapse, but Blade Runner 2033 Labyrinth appears to be the first victim. Back in 2024, 25 employees resigned from Annapurna Interactive at once in a situation that a spokesperson for the company told IGN was "a baffler."

However, Annapurna promised to meet its commitments with third parties and maintain internal development on the project, despite the fact that IGN understood that Hash and "all other full-time members of the development team" for Blade Runner 2033 had resigned. As upcoming PC games go, it was high on my most-anticipated list.

Set between the two Hollywood movies, Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth was set to explore the Blackout, the in-universe terrorist attack that ceased replicant production. While we didn't know a lot about the gameplay itself, it was tagged as an adventure game on Steam. The first Blade Runner game since the 1997 point-and-click adventure (which is great, by the way), I couldn't wait to explore more of Philip K. Dick's imaginative world and learn more about the deadly event alluded to in Blade Runner 2049.

However, the game was delisted on Steam in December, suggesting that development has ceased. You can still wishlist it, but it won't appear in searches on Valve's storefront. There's also a message saying, "Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth is no longer available on the Steam store." The game also no longer appears on Annapurna's website.

While the mass resignation in 2024 clearly rocked Annapurna's proverbial ship, its work as a publisher has continued unhindered. In 2025, it published banger after banger, including Wanderstop, Skin Deep, To a T, Wheel World, Morsels, and more. However, perhaps the same cannot be said for its internal development studio.

While the IGN investigation concluded that development was ongoing and an Annapurna spokesperson said that it was "focused on moving forward", the loss of the game's entire development staff can't have been easy to manage. Blade Runner appears to be the first casualty of those resignations, and we can only hope that it remains the only one.

PCGamesN has reached out to Annapurna Interactive for comment on the current status of Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth.