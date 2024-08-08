We’ve been spoiled for choice when it comes to the best Metroidvania games of late, with highlights including Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Animal Well, and the newly released BioGun. One of the best in recent memory, however, is 2023’s Blasphemous 2, which holds an impressive 92% Steam rating as its one-year anniversary nears. Already well worth your time, developer The Game Kitchen teases that something new is coming to Blasphemous rhis fall.

Nat’s Blasphemous 2 review for PCGamesN also finds a lot to love, calling it “a real treat,” although notes that the sequel feels “remarkably restrained” after the striking debut of its predecessor. Nevertheless, it’s a fine Metroidvania game, and Nat remarks, “I find myself holding out hope that The Game Kitchen is cooking up plans for bonus content that may help bring Blasphemous 2 to grisly fruition.”

That bonus content may very well be on the way soon, it appears. In a new post shared via social media including X (formerly Twitter), the official Blasphemous account writes, “The bells toll again, Penitent One. Your patience has been a virtue, but you need not wait for much longer. Fall 2024.”

While there’s no indication exactly what the message is referring to, we can certainly draw some clues. Given that Blasphemous 2 only launched in August 2023, any new content is almost certainly a DLC rather than a fully fledged sequel. Furthermore, the one glimpse we do get in the teaser is an image of the figure adorning the handle of the Mea Culpa, the sword used by the Penitent One in the original Blasphemous.

The Mea Culpa doesn’t make a return in Blasphemous 2. You’re given a choice of three other weapons instead: the Veredicto mace, the Ruego Al Alba sword, and the dual-wielded Sarmiento and Centella. The original weapon’s appearance here, then, is quite telling – suggesting that whatever is coming will focus on it in some way. I’m expecting some lore at least, but perhaps we’ll even get to wield the Mea Culpa ourselves once more.

If all this has you curious to dive in, there’s some good news, as you can snag a Steam sale discount on the base game right now. Blasphemous 2 is 50% off on Steam through Monday August 12, meaning you’ll pay just $19.99 / £17.49 for your copy. Simply head here if you’re feeling the pull of temptation.

