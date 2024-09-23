We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Blasphemous 2’s new DLC sounds like a major soulslike expansion

If you thought you'd completed Blasphemous 2, think again, because new content is on the way to expand the 2D Metroidvania soulslike.

Blasphemous 2 

The gothic world of Blasphemous 2 is already rich with dark secrets and deadly foes, but it’s about to expand further still with a new DLC boasting fresh zones, villains, quests, and weapons. Beyond that, a free update is also on the way with some smaller additions and quality-of-life improvements.

Blasphemous 2 was generally well-received upon its release just over a year ago. In our Blasphemous 2 review, Nat commended the gameplay and visual improvements, though she felt it was a bit conventional when compared to its beloved predecessor. If the latest journey with the Penitent One left you wanting more, you’re in luck.

On Thursday October 31, 2024, the Mea Culpa Expansion package will arrive. This premium DLC includes two new playable zones, two new bosses to fight, four new quests, and a new Blasphemous 2 weapon and ability. Perhaps most intriguing of all, it also includes an alternate ending. All of this will cost you $11.99, but that includes a 20% discount running for two weeks from launch.

Beyond that, there’s a free update on the way that’ll add new details to the Choir of Thorns, Sunken Cathedral, and Basilica of Ancient Faces zones. It’ll also speed up travel between zones, offer a new challenge in the form of The Labyrinth of Tides, and serve up some quality-of-life improvements and new achievements to unlock.

