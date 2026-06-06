Blasphemous 2 just shadow-dropped a new expansion, completely for free

The gorgeously grisly Blasphemous 2 has a new DLC, and you can get it right now without paying a penny. Following in its predecessor's footsteps, the punishing Metroidvania delivers beauty and brutality in equal measure, and is a worthy pickup for anyone craving a blend of platforming, action, grandiose boss battles, and semi-obscured lore. I'd certainly recommend it, and doing so just got even easier, because developer The Game Kitchen has just handed us a fresh expansion, complete with another weapon and three handy companions, all for free.

New expansion Blasphemous 2: The Third Sin delves into a vast gothic castle, which the studio estimates to be "a quarter of the size of the entire Blasphemous 2 and Mea Culpa world maps combined." This region of Cvstodia once acted as a safe haven for society's nobles, though that peace was shattered by the arrival of The Miracle. You'll wander its halls and towers to discover what now lurks within, winding through its vast library and delving into the dark crypts that lie underneath.

To ensure you're kitted out for the challenges that await you, the Penitent One has been given a new weapon. This blade-tipped whip comes with a fresh moveset, and it's complemented by an extra selection of prayers. On top of that comes a trio of Familiars; these magical creatures act as supportive companions, offering their assistance both in battle and during exploration.

Want to continue putting your skills to the test? The Third Sin adds a boss replay feature, which can be found in the castle's gallery. Use this to tackle foes you've felled before and see how you fare with the Penitent One's other equipment options. Also packed into the free DLC are more unlockable outfits, six music tracks from returning composer Carlos Viola, and five additional achievements to earn.

Blasphemous 2 DLC The Third Sin is out now on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. It's available for free to all owners of the base game. I'll take any excuse to return to The Game Kitchen's twisted tale of religion, and having it be a gift from the developer makes it all the sweeter.