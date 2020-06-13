Blightbound looks like Streets of Rage meets Diablo, it’s coming later this year

It’s always more fun when you’re with your friends, and that’s doubly true when you’re banishing an invasion of evil creatures called the Blight. That’s the premise of Blightbound, an action-packed co-op dungeon crawler that’s headed to PC this year.

Revealed during today’s PC Gaming Show, Blightbound is in development by Ronimo Games, the creators of Awesomenauts. Blightbound has a much more gothic horror mood, though, and the trailer looks great in a kind of fuzzy, VHS-style effect.

As you can see in the trailer below, you can bring two friends along in the Streets of Rage style dungeon crawling action, which features plenty of eldritch monsters, arcane spells, and beefy weapons.

Here’s the trailer:

You can find Blightbound on Steam, and it’s due out in 2020.

