Blizzard’s survival game is led by Far Cry 5 dev, has doubled in size

Blizzard’s upcoming survival game, which the Diablo, Overwatch, and WoW developer first announced back in January, has now appointed the producer behind Far Cry 5, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 3 as general manager, with the overall project reportedly doubling the size of its development team.

Dan Hay has served as executive producer on an array of Far Cry titles, including Far Cry 3, 4, and 5, as well as the spin-offs Far Cry Primal and Far Cry New Dawn. His other credits include the FPS game FEAR 3, and the 2008 shooter Fracture.

Hay is serving as the “general manager” of the still-unnamed survival game, the development team for which has reportedly doubled in size since its original announcement. “The team has doubled in size this year and we’re looking to grow it even more in the new year,” Blizzard president Mike Ybarra says, adding that Hay is “leading the team which is infusing this genre with Blizzard magic while crafting our first new IP since Overwatch.”

Details regarding Blizzard’s survival game are still scarce, though it will reportedly be set in a whole-new universe, and has been in development since 2017. Craig Amai, who has worked as a quest designer on World of Warcraft expansions Warlords of Draenor and Mists of Pandaria, was previously announced as the survival game’s creative director.

Blizzard will face stiff competition from a variety of other survival games slated to release in the near future, including State of Decay 3, hardcore shooter Road to Vostok, and the long-awaited The Day After.

