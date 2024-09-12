We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Blood Bar Tycoon is The Sims, but you’re a vampire bartender

Channeling management games like The Sims, this adorable new indie casts you as a vampire that's trying to run a snazzy, upmarket bar.

Blood Bar Tycoon is The Sims, but you're a vampire bartender: A bald vampire character with huge fangs wearing a black, high-necked jacket and a red shirt with a white tie stands in a red bar area, a cocktail with a large lemon and an eyeball floating in it.
Blood Bar Tycoon 

I like Vampire: The Masquerade a lot. When I’m not working, I’m busy dreaming up new creatures of the night to bring to unlife, creating polite yet monstrous Tzimisce or sultry, relentless LaSombra. My current campaign character, however, is a jazz-loving Toreador that owns his own little dive bar in the heart of Glasgow city center, and of all my creatures of the night, he’s my absolute favorite to play. So imagine my face when Blood Bar Tycoon dropped into my inbox; a new indie that thrusts you into the shiny shoes of a vampire that’s looking to carve out their own slice of Crimson City’s nightlife. Sometimes, the stars just align.

Blending elements of life games like The Sims with the diplomatic stakes (ha ha) of Civilization, Blood Bar Tycoon tasks you with establishing Crimson City’s new premier night-time establishment. You’ll have to lure in humans, drain them of their life essence, and serve it warm for your guests – all while balancing the chaos of restaurant management, and requests from the city’s elite.

You want to become an Elder, you see – that’s where the real power’s at. As you expand your bloody empire and secure new premises throughout the city, you’ll fuel your ascent to greatness, ultimately taking over the blood trade and establishing yourself as the apex predator.

But it won’t happen overnight. You need to wrangle pesky guests that are intent on slaughtering your human herd, bat off other Elders that are determined to bring about your downfall, and automate your systems to ensure that everything runs smoothly. All while serving bloody slushies, daiquiris, and a vast array of ever-upgradable cocktails.

None of this matters, however, if your bar doesn’t look the part. Lean into that vampiric gothic aesthetic with lots of red, black, and sharp edges, or go for a traditional diner with black and white tiles and faux leather sofa booths – the choice is all yours, but either way, it has to impress.

A dimly lit gothic bar area with red and black decor, a vampire woman makes cocktails while others sit in the adjacent room eating

Writing this article feels so bizarre, because these are literally the weird loops my mind jumps through every time I play my Toreador. Blood Bar Tycoon will let me bring that character to life in virtual form, and honestly, that’s so exciting. Plus, it allows me to test my schemes out before I put them into practice at the table; my fellow Kindred had best beware.

The Blood Bar Tycoon release date is set for Monday, October 28, and is literally the perfect game for spooky season. If you, like me, can’t wait until then, it’s worth checking out the demo right here.

