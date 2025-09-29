The remaster of this gritty, 28-year old FPS is getting… another remaster?

Whether it's a classic like Half-Life, or a more modern icon like The Last of Us, some games are so great they deserve more than just a single remaster. Sure, in the latter's case, that can result in disgruntlement and a mountain of memes. But it's still a testament to a game's quality and legacy. Thanks to the remaster wizards at Nightdive Studios, 1997's Blood is now joining this illustrious club. While Nightdive already remastered it once in 2019 with Blood: Fresh Supply, a new version has been revealed, creatively called Blood: Refreshed Supply.

From tackling the godfather that is Doom, to System Shock, to most recently the bundle of Heretic and Hexen, Nightdive has shown time and time again that it's the king of remastering some of the best FPS games of the '90s and '00s. I never really expected them to take a second swing at Blood, though. A classic in its own right, it emulates the Doom formula but takes the horror vibes down a more cultish, Lovecraftian route rather than the dark, hellish feel of iD's series. But seeing as it got a fairly respectable PC remaster around six years ago, it's certainly unusual to see that enhanced version getting, well, enhanced.

For PC players, Blood Refreshed Supply will still deliver a lot of the upgrades brought about by the first remaster: 4K support, uncapped frame rates, local split-screen, and online multiplayer support. However, Refreshed Supply marks Blood's debut on consoles, and so crossplay has been added to the mix as well, allowing you to blast away zombies and cultists with pals on other platforms. Additional quality of life and performance features have been promised as well, but we don't know the exact details at the moment.

The main difference, though, is the inclusion of some additional content. Not only are Blood's two official expansions - Plasma Pak and Cryptic Passage - included in Refreshed Supply, but so too are a pair of huge, popular mods.

Marrow is the first, a ten-map expansion set immediately after the events of the base game. Protagonist Caleb may think that his work is done, but Blood's hostile cult, The Cabal, are out for revenge. Marrow will be available to play in Refreshed Supply as soon as it launches later this year. The second is Death Wish, which will arrive as part of a free update some time after launch. Taking place in a more modern setting long after the events of Blood, it sees the game's big bad, Tchernobog, return in a new form.

Blood: Refreshed Supply launches on Thursday, September 4. PC players can grab it on Steam, Epic, or GOG, and it'll be on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles too.

