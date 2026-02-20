As if Sony closing Bluepoint isn't painful enough for soulslike fans, it's apparently squashed a Bloodborne fan project too

Sony has confirmed that it has shut down Bluepoint Games, the team behind the remakes of Uncharted, Shadow of the Colossus, and Demon's Souls. The tech giant canceled a live-service game that Bluepoint had been working on last year, and has subsequently announced that the studio will shutter in March. In what appears to be an email sent to company employees (obtained via Reddit), Sony CEO Hermen Hulst allegedly stated that the decision "was not made lightly," and is the result of "rising development costs, slowed industry growth, changing player behavior, and broader economic headwinds."

Despite the success of Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Yotei and Helldivers 2's recent resurgence, Bluepoint has taken the hit. "Bluepoint is an incredibly talented team," Hulst writes, noting that "their technical expertise has delivered exceptional experiences for the PlayStation community." Bluepoint's Shadow of the Colossus remake (2018) sits at 91 on Metacritic, while its 2020 remake of Demon's Souls clocks in at 92.

The news certainly stings - I think all of us were silently hoping for a Bloodborne remake from a team like Bluepoint, especially given that there's still no sign of the soulslike coming to PC. A post from 3D artist, Maxime Foulquier, seems to have added some fuel to the fire, as he alleges that Sony sent a cease and desist in relation to a Bloodborne remake project (entitled Bloodborne Top Down Arena) that he was working on in 2024. The game, which reimagined FromSoftware's gothic adventure as a top-down-style Diablo experience, was quickly shut down, much like Bloodborne Kart, where Sony intervention saw the game eventually released as 'Nightmare Kart' instead.

Attaching an image of what appears to be a cease and desist notice from law firm DLA Piper, dated March 11, 2025, the first page makes reference to an "infringement of Sony Interactive LLC's intellectual property rights." It actively points out the Bloodborne Top Down Arena project, but the rest of the allegations are hidden. In 2025 DLA Piper hosted a videogame law-focused briefing featuring Scott Shane, senior investment director of the Sony Innovation Fund, and one current employee is listed as having worked with Sony during his tenure at the company.

"Sony sent me a cease and desist letter regarding my second Bloodborne remake project that I posted about in November 2024," Foulquier claims. "I was incredibly excited about this project and worked on it a lot in my spare time. Then I received the letter you can see here. I told myself, 'Okay… I expected this might happen. Maybe it's because a real Bloodborne remake is actually in development, with Bluepoint leading it for the PS6 launch?'

"I didn't say anything in March 2025 because I decided to repurpose all the assets I had created for that project into a new game set in my own universe, inspired by Bloodborne," he continues. "My plan was to reveal the letter once the game was ready to communicate. Unfortunately, plans have changed. I'd rather speak about it now, as my disappointment is immense. The disappearance of Bluepoint is a tremendous loss for the industry and for the dream of a Bloodborne remake.

"Why are you making such absurd decisions, Sony? Shutting down such a talented studio while you're not even making a Bloodborne remake and on top of that, sending cease and desist letters to small fan projects? Are you serious?"

PCGamesN has reached out to both Sony Interactive and DLA Piper for comment, and will update this story if we receive a response.