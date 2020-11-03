BloodRayne 1 and 2 get ‘Terminal Cut’ upgrades this month

The BloodRayne series is an odd relic of the early 2000s that certainly has its fans but arguably remains in the shadow of better, more timeless vampire games. Alas, it’s 2020 and every game that someone, somewhere holds a strange love for is being brought back from the dead.

Ziggurat Interactive has now confirmed that its updated ‘Terminal Cut’ versions of BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 will land November 20 on GOG and Steam. For those not in the know, BloodRayne and its sequel are third-person action-horror games that follow the eponymous half-vampire on her globetrotting quest to slay some Nazis and uncover the truth behind her vampire heritage.

If you happen to own the current version of either game, you’ll receive the new one for the price of nowt. That’s a pretty good deal, especially seeing as the updates seem reasonably extensive. You can expect to see support for up to 4K resolution, improved rendering with up to 4x anti-aliasing, upscaled cinematics, tweaks to the lighting at engine level, including fully reworked lighting data, and some improved reflection, water, fog, and shadow effects work. You can also play with a gamepad if you fancy it.

Here’s the new teaser trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail

Maybe the myriad improvements will make us all realise how grossly underappreciated the BloodRayne games are. That said, the Terminal Cuts have their work cut out for them if they’re to justify reminding me that the Uwe Boll film was a thing.

Also know that we’ve got plenty of other recommendations for good old games if you need to retreat to the past in the year of our lord 2020.

Cameron Bald

Staff writer

Published:

The Witcher 3, Hades, and Sekiro are Cameron's bag, but he loves the littlest of indie games, too. He was Pocket Gamer's News Editor before joining us here at Network N.

