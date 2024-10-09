Frenetic roguelike FPS Bloodshed is all ’90s vibes, and you can try it now

Nothing beats a gun’s feedback in a solid shooter. Doom’s super shotgun, Gears of War’s active reload, and Warhammer 40k Boltgun’s, well, boltgun. The crunch of the enemy as they crumble at your power is something that words can’t even accurately describe. You start playing and you just know. I’ve not seen much of Bloodshed yet, a new and upcoming roguelike FPS that’s harkening back to the ’90s greats, but I can already tell it knows how to make a gun. The launch isn’t far off either, and you can take it for a test drive right now on Steam.

For Bloodshed, stopping the malevolent Cult from resurrecting a long-slumbering ancient deity is just another day on the job. This is a roguelike FPS game by way of Vampire Survivors, where endless waves of enemies, from the undead to robed cultists, shamble towards you. Whether it’s with a blistering Desert Eagle or a rusty frying pan, you’ve got to take them out.

Even with just a brief glimpse at gameplay, I can already tell Bloodshed nails it. Movement is fast, there’s an ever-so-slight tilt to your movements, and every weapon has an auditory punch that rivals Dusk. You can choose from multiple characters with unique abilities, pick from a diverse arsenal of weapons (rocket launcher included), and even dodge between as many enemies as possible.

In typical roguelike fashion, death isn’t the end in Bloodshed. Permanent upgrades from the currency you collect are available, with plenty of optional objectives also available so you can get new skills and features. That said, sharpening your own skills is of top priority. Bloodshed’s hordes of enemies remind me a lot of Enter the Gungeon, and honing your own reaction times is the key to success in that game too.

I’m honestly surprised we don’t get more FPS roguelikes, especially in the boomer shooter mold. The slick movement and array of weapons lend themselves well to looping, randomized challenges.

Bloodshed is due for an early access launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, but there’s a demo you can try on Steam right now. Simply head here.

We’ve also put together all the best roguelike games currently available on PC, alongside some free Steam games if you don’t want your wallet to get lighter.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.