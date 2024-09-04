After announcing that Blue Protocol will be canceled, Bandai Namco Online has officially delisted the anime MMO on Steam. Already available in Japan, Amazon Games was originally supposed to publish Blue Protocol on PC in the West, but these plans were abruptly brought to an end. Now, the highly anticipated MMORPG has been removed from Valve’s platform, cementing the end of the game before it even started.

Blue Protocol was poised to be the next big anime MMORPG. With an action-based combat system, deep customization, and intense co-op play, it was originally set for PC sometime in 2024. Instead, we abruptly learned that not only would it never come to the West, but it’s now being shut down in Japan too.

“We have worked hard to prepare for the release; however, we have come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you,” Bandai Namco Online wrote when confirming the end of Blue Protocol’s service. “We deeply apologize for the sudden announcement.”

Now, the MMO’s Western launch has its final nail in the coffin. If you head to the Blue Protocol store page, you’re met with a simple message: “Notice: Blue Protocol is no longer available on the Steam store.”

As of writing the Blue Protocol Steam page still exists, but you can only wishlist the game. The planned release date is still listed as 2024, but this is more than likely an error, with the Japanese version of the game set to end service on Saturday January 18 2025.

We’ve also broken down everything we know about why Blue Protocol was canceled. A string of delays and declining popularity in Japan contributed to Bandai Namco Online cutting its losses, which will lead to the game being shut down in early 2025.

With Blue Protocol biting the dust, we’ve put together the best MMORPGs for you to play instead, alongside some stellar anime games if that’s more your speed.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.