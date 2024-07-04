Steam FPS game Bodycam contains Nazi symbols

Bodycam, the hit ultra-realistic FPS game, contains multiple instances of the number 1488, a well-known neo-Nazi symbol. The number appears as graffiti on the walls in the game’s new Abandoned Hospital map, which arrived in a Tuesday June 18 update.

Developed by two-person French studio Reissad, Bodycam is a multiplayer FPS game viewed from the perspective of a head-mounted camera. After a recent update, players have discovered and shared multiple instances of the 1488 symbol appearing on the walls of one of the shooter’s new maps. At the time of writing, it is unclear if the 1488 graffiti is a custom asset created by the developer itself.

I was first made aware of the game’s inclusion of 1488 by an anonymous email. The sender claimed that the symbol appeared right by one of the Abandoned Hospital’s spawns and in other locations across the map, attaching a screenshot as proof. I joined the dev studio’s Discord server and saw that numerous community members had also spotted the number.

Myself and the PCGamesN team have since discovered several other sources that show the number in various locations. One is a YouTube video where the number 1488 is visible right at the very start, and another is a Reddit post that shows it in yet another location. In the YouTube video, created by player ‘Oragani’, you can see the symbol on the wall to the right during the first few seconds.

For those unaware, the number 1488 represents the combination of two white supremacist references. 14 is for the ‘14 words’ slogan coined by David Lane – it refers to a phrase used by Lane who was a member of terrorist organization The Order, and later sentenced to 190 years in prison. 88 stands for the eighth letter of the alphabet twice, meaning ‘HH,’ which stands for Heil Hitler. It may also refer to another statement made by David Lane, who published the white supremacist manifesto ’88 Precepts.’ Lane used the number 1488 extensively in his work.

Bodycam first launched on Friday June 7 in early access on Steam, hitting a peak of over 16,000 concurrent players. The game has since received multiple updates, including the Abandoned Hospital map.

PCGamesN has contacted Reissad Studio and will update this story should we receive a response.