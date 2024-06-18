Sometimes you just want to go back to the ’90s and play a good old-fashioned boomer shooter, but you can’t because we don’t have time machines. Luckily for us, Warhammer 40k: Boltgun is here to let us relive the glory days of the genre, and today it’s launching its new DLC, Forges of Corruption, alongside a free horde mode that fans have been requesting for some time.

Warhammer 40k: Boltgun is a pixelated FPS game that evokes all the warm, fuzzy memories of playing boomer shooters around an old CRT monitor. Boltgun follows Ultramarine Malum Caedo as they locate a shard from a mysterious power source on Graia, a world at risk of being overrun by heretical cultists. The Forges of Corruption DLC adds five new levels, extra enemy types, and some more weapons: the flame-spitting multi-melta and a missile launcher.

In these new environments with the added weapons, you’ll be facing down a monstrous hellbrute, havocs that wield heavy weaponry, and terminators armed with lightning claws. Once you’re done with the additional story content, you can dive into the free horde mode that will see you facing off against waves of enemies, four difficulty modes, and its own set of achievements to unlock.

The DLC maintains the charming retro aesthetic of the base game. Everything is gorgeously pixelated and the animations deliberately miss a few frames to give it a more stop-motion feel.

The Forges of Corruption DLC has launched today, Tuesday June 18, 2024, and is available for $5.99 / £4.99. You can buy it on Steam right here.

If you’ve still got your nostalgia goggles on, there are plenty of other retro games that you can play. Or, you could check out more Warhammer games if you’ve got the itch to stay in its twisted universe.

