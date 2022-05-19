Free game: get Borderlands 3 free as Epic’s Mega Sale kicks off

It’s Thursday again, which means another free PC game from the Epic Games Store. This is a special Thursday over at Epic, however, because it marks the start of the Epic Mega Sale, and to start things off Epic is giving away free copies of the madcap co-op game Borderlands 3.

For those who haven’t played the third mainline Borderlands game yet, it’s a bigger and even more outrageous spin on the massively popular looter-shooter series, pitting a new gang of vault hunters against some nasty new foes – specifically, an intergalactic sibling streamer duo. Borderlands 3 also features return appearances by many of the series’ beloved characters, and by Gearbox’s count it has something like one billion different guns in it, too.

Borderlands 3 will be free on the Epic Store until May 26 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST, at which point it will be replaced with another game from ‘The Vault’. Epic says the four-week Mega Sale will feature a new free ‘tentpole’ game, so expect some heavy hitters over the next few weeks.

The Mega Sale itself features discounts of up to 75% on Epic’s catalogue, and each Epic account will receive a coupon for 25% off the sale price of any purchase (of a single game or multiple games) totalling $14.99 or more.

Epic says 1,600 games have been discounted for this year’s Mega Sale, including recent hits like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (20% off), Ghostwire: Tokyo (34% off), Far Cry 6 (50% off), and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (29% off).