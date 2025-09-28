The first Borderlands 4 DLC Vault Hunter has been revealed, and they're an ex casino dealer-bot named C4SH. Unveiled during the Borderlands 4 panel at TGS, they'll be joining the roster early next year as part of the first Story Pack DLC, Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned. The more hours I pour into BL4, the more I'm convinced that it's not just one of the best FPS games of this year, but one that has the potential to stand alongside the first two entries as an all-time favorite. I'm particularly intrigued by this newcomer, then, as their vibes call back to the very first Borderlands.

"A roll of the dice, a flip of a card, a spin of the bullets in a chamber - these are among the random chances that fascinate C4SH, the first of two new Vault Hunters coming to Borderlands 4." Having cast his old job aside, this treasure-seeker joins our existing lineup of playable Borderlands 4 characters to search for "the probability-breaking highs of cursed eldritch artifacts." He's the perfect fit for the incoming Ellie DLC, then, as it promises an adventure "full of cosmic horrors that harbor uncanny curios, some of which can surely bend the odds in C4SH's favor."

Gearbox is holding its cards close to its chest on what the C4SH skill trees for our fifth playable character actually look like, but it does hint that all of his action skills "involve an element of chance." If you're a bit of a gambler, then you'll be well served here. "C4SH's risk-reward playstyle can lead to good fortunes like buffing himself and allies, dealing devastating damage, sapping the strength from foes, and more." Personally, I'm very sold by his reveal trailer, which immediately evokes that iconic Wild West style of the original game.

C4SH's arrival is also welcome compensation for Gearbox not calling its newest game 'Borderl4nds,' and I suppose I'll take it. CEO Randy Pitchford even shares a "sudden and very unofficial headcanon" from Claptrap voice actor Jim Foronda: "Claptrap mistakenly believes he pioneered pronouncing the 4 in one's own model number as the letter A… and now he thinks C4SH is his biggest fan on Kairos." I can buy into that.

In case you haven't studied the Borderlands 4 roadmap, Ellie's Story Pack DLC isn't the first paid update we'll be getting, as there are two Bounty Packs on the way first, alongside a wide range of free additions. It is the most substantial expansion type, however, including a new area on the map, more main-story Borderlands 4 missions, and a variety of side quests, legendary gear, and cosmetics. Plus it brings back another of the most beloved characters in the series, Moxxi's exuberant mechanic daughter, so I'm already looking forward to it.

The fifth Vault Hunter, C4SH, will join Borderlands 4 as part of the Story Pack 1 DLC, Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, in the first quarter of 2026. You can read Gearbox's full blog post here.

In the meantime, we've been updating our guide to the best Borderlands 4 settings to help you squeeze the most out of your setup. You'll also want to check in for the latest active Borderlands 4 Shift codes to grab as much free loot as possible, of course.

