Borderlands 4 is a prize worthy of a loot Piñata at its cheapest price yet

The titles that make up the Borderlands series remain some of the best FPS games of all time, not just for their comedic stories, but also because of the chaotic class system with seemingly endless amounts of guns and gear to grind for. Borderlands 4 sticks with those themes, while toning down the overbearing pop culture references that the third game suffered with, and amping up the gameplay to 11. If you've been meaning to grab it, the good news is that it's already had a decent discount, despite only releasing a couple of weeks ago.

Borderlands 4 is just $57.09 / £41.99 over at Loaded (formerly CDKeys), the lowest price the game has been yet, and the first major discount since the new game's launch in early September. Not only is the story really solid compared to early entries, but it also succeeds in delivering an experience that rivals the best action games, with tons of explosions and massive bosses.

Like any other vault hunting adventure, you start by picking one of the Borderlands 4 characters, each with their own abilities and skills focused on delivering certain effects on enemies. While it's a good idea to choose the right one for you (I love the tanky aspect of Amon), it's just a preamble to the core of the latest entry - shooting enemies and getting ridiculous guns.

Want a talking shield that whispers dirty thoughts into your ear? As weird as you may sound in expressing that desire, it's here, and once you've used it, you'll never want to be without it again (mainly because of how strong it is). There are also guns you throw instead of reloading, watching them explode into an enemy group, or grenades that suck up enemies with a black hole. If you want to build your character out in a certain way, the various skill trees and glorious amounts of loot will keep you playing for hours.

Even though Borderlands 2 remains my personal favorite, the fourth mainline entry certainly has a better story than the last few entries, to say the least. There's still a lot of comedy, but the Timekeeper's tyranny over Kairos is played more seriously than in previous Borderlands stories, and it makes for a refreshing change.

So, if you're looking to dive into Borderlands 4 for a loot-filled weekend, you can grab it at a huge discount at Loaded (and Loaded EU) by clicking the link or clicking the button below. As someone who enjoys a great shooter, Borderlands 4 is easily one of the best action-adventure games of this year, and a huge step up - and that's no slight against the rest of the series, which is still a lot of fun.

Make sure to follow our guide on the best Borderlands 4 settings - some players have had performance issues, so optimizing your game is the best way to get a great experience. After that, check out the list of upcoming PC games to see what else is coming out in 2025 and beyond. I'll be sure to spread some of those excellent deals for those when they release.

