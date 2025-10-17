You've got one more weekend to enjoy Borderlands 4's most broken builds as Gearbox pushes back nerfs

The Borderlands 4 patch set to nerf some of the looter shooter's most broken builds has been pushed back into "early next week," giving you an extra weekend to take advantage of its best boss blasters. Gearbox confirms that the update, which was originally scheduled to arrive at the tail-end of this working week, will also roll out more "performance and stability improvements" ahead of the game's Halloween event.

"Hey there, Vault Hunters," the Borderlands 4 team writes in its latest message. "Our Day 30 update, which includes balance adjustments, performance and stability improvements, and some new quality-of-life features, will be hitting early next week." It says the team "took a few extra days to help ensure a great experience for you."

Creative director Graeme Timmins had previously handed out a seven-day warning to those enjoying some of the most busted builds, which has since expired, but we've now been given an extension. BL4 has absolutely won my heart as one of the best FPS games I've played in years, but it's been a busy month of releases, so I'm glad for the extra chance to try out the likes of the infamous boss-melting, bleed-stacking crit knife Vex build before its "unintended interaction" is stripped out.

As a long-time ARPG and looter shooter fan, I'm well aware that sometimes nerfs end up being necessary. Borderlands 4's first Invincible Boss has just been unveiled and will be arriving with a free update in December. To borrow Timmins' own words, "If we balanced that content around bad gear, it would remove build diversity, forcing players into specific builds using said gear."

As for what to do this weekend, the regular weekly reset has now rolled out. The boss fight of choice is The Oppressor, while The Council Divide is our wildcard mission. Maurice's Black Market can be found along the road to the south of Moxxi's Bottoms Up bar - head out of the western back door, turn left, and follow the narrow cliff edge before you, and you'll see it ahead of you as the path continues to curve around to the left. The Halloween event, Horrors of Kairos, kicks off on Thursday October 23.

Make sure you've checked for new Borderlands 4 Shift codes before you jump in, and squeeze the most out of your PC performance with our guide to the best Borderlands 4 settings.

