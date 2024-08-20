Now that’s not a bad way to kick off Gamescom Opening Night Live, is it? Borderlands 4 has just been revealed with a short (but nonetheless exciting) teaser, which will be the perfect salve for fans wounded by its piss poor movie that dropped just a few weeks ago.

It’s been five years since the previous entry in the iconic looter shooter series – although we did get a super spinoff in the form of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – but Borderlands 4 is going to give you something to look forward to. Despite only just being announced today, it’s aiming to be one of the biggest FPS games of next year.

Yes, Borderlands 4 is aiming to release in 2025. If you can’t contain your excitement, you can head over to Steam and wishlist it now.

Currently, details are pretty limited, but it sounds like it’s not going to be deviating far at all from the series’ tried and tested formula. “See if you have what it takes to go down in history as a legendary Vault Hunter as you search for secret alien treasure, blasting everything in sight,” the game’s description reads.

While this reveal has likely been planned for some time, it is intriguing to see it arrive in the context of its recent movie adaptation. Despite a huge budget and a star-studded cast, the film is widely considered a disaster by both fans and critics. At least some attention and energy can now be diverted towards the upcoming fourth installment of the videogame series.

To coincide with the announcement, there is also currently a big old Steam sale full of Borderlands goodness, with the headline deal letting you grab every game in the series for ridiculously cheap.

