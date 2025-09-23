Borderlands 4 Shift codes September 2025

What are the latest Borderlands 4 Shift codes? In the new era of Gearbox's shooter, loot is more plentiful than ever. There are new guns everywhere you look, but you can never have too much free stuff. When you redeem Shift codes, you're rewarded with loot chests to open and various other extra goodies.

Much like codes in other games, Borderlands 4 redeem codes are often released for just a short period of time. Only a select few will be available throughout the game's life cycle, but you'll need to be quick on the draw with some codes for the FPS game. We have all the active Shift codes to redeem right now, as well as instructions to redeem them while you hunt for all Borderlands 4 legendary weapons.

New Borderlands 4 Shift codes

Here are all the Borderlands 4 codes:

J9XBB-KK9T3-CRTBW-BBT3T-KTBTW - x1 Golden Key

- x1 Golden Key JHFTJ-R5HBT-KF3TK-TBJT3-JJTHH - x1 Golden Key

- x1 Golden Key 3H63J-Z3S3J-KR3BK-BTJ33-ZWKTK - x1 Golden Key

- x1 Golden Key TSR3B-J5S3T-KRBJW-BTTBJ-JRCXX - x1 Golden Key

- x1 Golden Key 3ZXJB-53STT-56T3W-B3TT3-HTS95 - x1 Golden Key

- x1 Golden Key BSRT3-FTZBJ-K6BTW-JB3T3-WXT99 - x1 Golden Key

- x1 Golden Key JS63J-JSCWJ-CFTBW-3TJ3J-WJS5R - x1 "Break Free" Vault Hunter skin, x1 "Firebreak" Legendary Ripper Shield, x1 "Break Free" ECHO-4 drone skin, x1 "Kn0x" ECHO-4 drone skin

- x1 "Break Free" Vault Hunter skin, x1 "Firebreak" Legendary Ripper Shield, x1 "Break Free" ECHO-4 drone skin, x1 "Kn0x" ECHO-4 drone skin 39RTJ-3JZTJ-C6T35-JBTT3-5TFCC - x1 Golden Key

- x1 Golden Key 39FB3-SHWXS-RRWZK-533TB-JHJBC - x1 Golden Key

- x1 Golden Key WHWJB-XH3SX-39CZW-H3BBB-BTF55 - x1 Golden Key

- x1 Golden Key T9RJB-BFKRR-3RBTW-B33TB-KCZB9 - x1 Golden Key

- x1 Golden Key THRBT-WW6CB-56TB5-3B3BJ-XBW3X - x1 Golden Key

- x1 Golden Key 3SR3J-CS63T-CFB3K-J3JTT-RZ5JR - x1 Golden Key

- x1 Golden Key 3SRBB-X9RBJ-CRTBW-3BBB3-KJFW6 - x1 Golden Key

Expired codes:

B9XT3-HX6TT-W6BBW-TTJT3-JTFKX

39RTT-3ZR3T-5FJBK-3J3J3-C5CRT

How to redeem Hazard Pay weapon skin

You can also claim a free gift via the Shift codes system without a specific code. By logging into your account or creating a new one, you can claim the Hazard Pay weapon skin. Follow the steps below:

Log in to your Shift codes account on the official site.

Look for the message that says, "Unlock the exclusive 'Hazard Pay' Weapon Skin for Borderlands 4! Sign up for news and messaging from 2K and its affiliates, then stay subscribed to receive additional rewards!" in your account.

Head to the Profile section, scroll down to User Preferences, and choose to receive news and promotional messages.

Make sure your Shift account is linked to the system profile you plan to play Borderlands 4 on, whether that be Steam or something else.

Then, you should be given the Hazard Pay weapon skin once you load up Borderlands 4 for the first time.

Finally, head to the Gaming Platforms section in the Account menu, then click Sign In under the Twitch icon to tie your Shift account to Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops.

How to redeem Borderlands 4 Shift codes

You can redeem Borderlands 4 Shift codes on the official Gearbox website. You need to create an account, link it to the platform you're playing, and use the Rewards tab to redeem the code.

Here's how to redeem Borderlands 4 codes:

Launch Borderlands 4

Go to the Social section, then head to the Shift tab

Input the code to redeem it

Navigate to the Mail tab and collect your reward!

For more details on setting up multiplayer matches via Shift, you can check out the FAQs on the Shift website.

Now that you've redeemed all the latest Borderlands 4 codes, check out the Borderlands 4 characters and their best builds to put those keys to good use. We've also got Borderlands 4 vault fragment locations for even more loot.