I don’t care what anyone says, the Borderlands games are exactly what they need to be. The looter shooter RPGs are filled with over-the-top guns, eccentric characters, and idiosyncratic writing to the point that many people turn away. I get it. Some of it has aged like milk and the tone isn’t for everyone. But if you look past this and play each game for what it is, these are some incredibly dense, rewarding, and combat-heavy shooters that are a joy to play with friends. It helps that you can save over $100 on the whole collection for a limited time, too.

With multiple new Borderlands games seemingly on the way, now’s the perfect time to try them for yourself. There’s an overabundance of wild weapons and plenty of co-op FPS game antics to be had in each game, with the second entry and its villain by far the best.

Handsome Jack is Borderlands, and his unhinged humor is the throughline for most of the games in the series. He’s your backdrop throughout Borderlands 2, and the glue that holds the co-op looter shooter action together. So if you’ve never played the second, or any of the games for that matter, this sale is the perfect time to do so.

Borderlands Collection Pandora’s Box Steam sale

While the Pandora’s Collection is worth over $650, buying the collection normally brings it down to around $150. This Steam sale then saves you just over another $100. The bundle contains some games that are already on sale as well, so here’s what you get and how much it’ll cost you.

Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced is 67% off – $9.89 / £8.24

Borderlands 2 is 75% off – $5 / £5

Borderlands 3 is 90% off – $5.99 / £4.99

Tales from the Borderlands is 25% off – $14.99 / £11.99

New Tales from the Borderlands is 50% off – $19.99 / £17.49

Borderlands The Pre-Sequel

While not a part of the Pandora’s Box collection, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition is also 84% off, but Borderlands The Pre-Sequel remains at full price if you buy it outside the bundle.

The Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box is 94% off until Thursday August 22, so expect to pay $37.12 / $27.71 until then. You can find the full collection right here.

If you want even more there are a lot of games like Borderlands currently available on PC, alongside some stellar co-op games to challenge you and your friends.

