Want to know how to beat the Elden Ring bosses in order? The most defining moments in any of the Soulslike games are the tough boss fights. They can be tricky for several reasons: some are hard to hit consistently, and others can squash you with just one attack.

Despite having hundreds of monsters, you only need to beat 12 Elden Ring bosses in this order to finish the game. Any region can have up to 19 fights, so in addition to a list of mandatory boss encounters, you’ll also find an extensive list of all of the main Elden Ring bosses, where you can find them, and what items they drop when you beat them.

It’s worth noting that, generally speaking, as you hunt them down, dungeon bosses are not as hard to kill as the major bosses. However, there are exceptions, so upgrading the Flash of Wondrous Physick with Elden Ring crystal tears can make all the difference.

Main Elden Ring bosses in order

You may think you need to beat all Shardbearers to complete Elden Ring, but this is far from the truth. You only need two Great Runes to access the Altus Plateau, then defeat the Great Rune bearer in Leyndell, Royal Capital to unlock the doorway to the Erdtree. From here, you start the final part of the game, where you must travel to the Crumbling Farum Azula, before returning to Leyndell, now an Ashen Capital, to fight against the final gauntlet of bosses.

Unless you’re aiming to complete a speed run, we don’t recommend that you solely focus on these boss fights. Instead, you should at least do a little bit of grinding or seek out some of the best Elden Ring weapons to aid you in combat.

Here are the main Elden Ring bosses in order:

Margit the Fell Omen (required boss to reach Godrick)

Godrick the Grafted (beat for one of the two required Great Runes)

Red Wolf of Radagon (required boss to reach Rennala)

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon (beat for one of the two required Great Runes)

God-devouring Serpent / Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy (beat for one of the two required Great Runes)

Starscourge Radahn (beat for one of the two required Great Runes)

Magma Wyrm Makar (optional)

Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Morgot, the Omen King

Fire Giant

Godskin Duo

Maliketh, the Black Blade

Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing

Godfrey, First Elden Lord / Hoarah Loux

Radagon of the Golden Order / Elden Beast

All Elden Ring bosses

To make it easy for you to see which ones you’ve beaten and which remain alive, you can find a complete list of all Elden Ring bosses locations and loot drops, including the best Elden Ring talismans, below, sorted by region. Next to each entry, you’ll also find any special conditions you need to complete to fight them, such as one of the many Elden Ring quests.

Here are all of the bosses in Elden Ring:

Limgrave

Boss name Location Item drops Soldier of Godrick Stranded Graveyard 400 runes Tree Sentinel Limgrave Road 3,200 runes

Golden Halberd (weapon) Flying Dragon Agheel Dragon-Burnt Ruins 5,000 runes

Dragon Heart (key item) Erdtree Burial Tree Watchdog Stormfoot Catacombs 1,300 runes

Noble Sorcerer Ashes (ashes) Stonedigger Troll Limgrave Tunnels 1,800 runes

Roar medallion (talisman) Beastman of Farum Azula Groveside Cave 1,000 runes

Flamedrake Talisman (talisman) Demi-Human Chief Dissenter’s Cave 900 runes

Tailoring Tools (key item)

Sewing Needle (key item) Bell Bearing Hunter Warmaster’s Shack 2,700 runes

Bone Peddler’s Bell Bearing Grave Warden Duelist Murkwater Catacombs 1,700 runes

Battle Hammer (weapon) Mad Pumpkin Head Waypoint Ruins 1,100 runes Crucible Knight Stormhill Evergaol 2,100 runes

Aspects of the Crucible: Tail (incantation) Bloodhound Knight Darriwil Forlorn Hound Evergaol 1,400 runes

Barricade Shield (Ash of War) Night’s Cavalry Bridge near Agheel Lake North at night 2,400 runes

Repeating Thrust (Ash of War)

Nightrider Glaive (weapon) Black Knife Assassin Deathtouched Catacombs 1,600 runes

Assassin’s Crimson Dagger (weapon) Tibia Mariner Summonwater Village 2,400 runes

Deathroot (key item)

Skeletal Militiaman Ashes (ashes) Margit the Fell Omen Stormhill 12,000 runes

Talisman Pouch (key item) Ulcerated Tree Spirit Fringefolk Hero’s Grave (requires Stonesword key in Stranded Graveyard) 15,000 runes

Banished Knight Oleg (ashes)

Golden Seed Deathbird East of Warmaster’s Shack (only at night) 2,800 runes

Blue-feathered Branchsword (talisman) Guardian Golem Highroad Cave 1,700 runes

Blue-dancer Charm (talisman) Patches Murkwater Cave Golden Rune (1) x2

Grovel for Mercy (emote)

Additional item drops if you kill him

Spear +7 (weapon)

Leather Armor (armour)

Leather Gloves (armour)

Leather Boots (armour)

Patches’ Bell Bearing (key item) Bell Bearing Hunter Warmaster’s Shack (only at night) 2,700 runes

Bone Peddler’s Bell Bearing (key item)

Stormveil Castle

Boss name Location Item drops Crucible Knight Stormveil Castle 1,500 runes

Aspects of the Crucible: Horns (incantation) Lion Guardian Stormveil Castle 1,138 runes

Somber Smithing Stone [1]

Beast Blood

Old Fang x2 Grafted Scion Stormveil Castle 1,176 runes Godrick the Grafted Stormveil Castle 15,000 runes

Godrick’s Great Rune

Remembrance of the Grafted (use to get boss weapon)

Weeping Peninsula

Boss name Location Item drops Erdtree Burial Watchdog Impaler’s Catacombs 2,400 runes

Demi-Human Ashes (ashes) Runebear Earthbore Cave (lower level) 2,600 runes

Spelldrake Talisman (talisman) Night’s Cavalry Road north of Castle Morne Ramparts 3,400 runes

Barricade Shield (Ash of War)

Nightrider Flail (weapon) Scaly Misbegotten Mourne Tunnel 2,000 runes

Rusted Anchor (weapon) Cemetery Shade Tombsward Catacombs 2,200 runes

Lhutel the Headless (ashes) Ancient Hero of Zamor Weeping Evergaol 5,400 runes

Radagon’s Scarseal (talisman) Erdtree Avatar Minor Erdtree east of Tombsward Site of Grace 3,600 runes

Opaline Bubbletear (crystal tear)

Crimsonburst crystal tear (crystal tear) Leonine Misbegotten Castle Morne 3,800 runes

Grafted Blade Greatsword (weapon) Deathbird North of Castle Morne in the mountains (only at night) 3,900 runes

Sacrificial Axe (weapon) Miranda the Blighted Bloom Tombsward Cave 2,100 runes

Viridian Amber Medallion (talisman)

Liurnia of the lakes

Boss name Location Item drops Grafted Scion Chapel of Anticipation 3,200 runes

Ornamental Straight Sword (weapon)

Gold Beast Crest Shield (shield) Cleanrot Knight Stillwater Cave 3,300 runes

Winged Sword Insignia (talisman) Adan, Thief of Fire Malefactor’s Evergaol 3,800 runes

Flame of the Fell God (incantation) Tibia Mariner Liurnia of the Lakes near the Study Hall 4,700 runes

Deathroot (key item)

Skeletal Bandit Ashes (ashes) Erdtree Burial Watchdog Cliffbottom Catacombs 3,200 runes

Kaiden Sellsword Ashes (ashes) Night’s Cavalry Patrolling south of Bellum Church (only at night) 5,600 Runes

Giant Hunt (Ashes of War)

Nightrider Glaive (weapon) Night’s Cavalry Near Gate Town Bridge Site of Grace (only at night) 5,600 runes

Ash of War: Ice Spear (Ash of War) Erdtree Avatar Minor Erdtree northeast of Ruined Labyrinth in the northeast of the region 5,800 runes

Holy-shrouding cracked tear (crystal tear)

Lightning-shrouding cracked tear (crystal tear)

Magic-shrouding cracked tear (crystal tear) Erdtree Avatar Minor Erdtree south of Revenger’s Shack in the southwest of the region 5,800 runes

Cerulean crystal tear (crystal tear)

Ruptured crystal tear (crystal tear) Crystalian (Ring Blade) Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel 3,000 runes

Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1) (key item) Red Wolf of Radagon Raya Lucaria Academy (Debate Hall) 14,000 runes

Memory Stone (key item) Crystalians x2 Academy Crystal Cave 3,300 runes

Crystal Release (sorcery) Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Raya Lucaria Academy 40,000 runes

Great Rune of the Unborn

Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen (use to get boss weapon) Alabaster Lord Royal Grave Evergaol 3,600 runes

Meteorite (sorcery) Royal Revenant Kingsrealm Ruins (underground) 3,100 runes Royal Knight Loretta Caria Manor 10,000 runes

Loretta’s Greatbow (sorcery)

Loretta’s Slash (Ash of War) Bols, Carian Knight Cuckoo’s Evergaol 4,600 runes

Greatblade Phalanx (sorcery) Alecto, Blade Knife Ringleader Ringleader’s Evergaol 80,000 runes

Black Knife Tiche (ashes) Spirit-caller Snail Road’s End Catacombs 3,000 runes

Glintstone Sorcerer Ashes (ashes) Omenkiller Village of Albinaurics 4,900 runes

Crucible Knot Talisman (talisman) Glintstone Dragon Adula Cathedral of Manus Celes 120,000 runes

Adula’s Moonblade (sorcery)

Dragon Heart x3 Glintstone Dragon Smarag In the lake west of Raya Lucaria Academy 14,000 runes

Dragon Heart Glintstone Dragon Adula Three Sisters N/A Death Rite Bird In the ruins south of Gate Town North Site of Grace (only at night) 7,800 runes

Ancient Death Rancor (sorcery) Bell Bearing Hunter Church of Vows (only at night) 6,000 runes

Meat Peddler’s Bell Bearing Death Bird North of Scenic Isle (only at night) 6,600 runes

Red-feathered Branchsword (talisman) Black Knife Assassin Black Knife Catacombs 4,200 runes

Assassin’s Cerulean Dagger (talisman)

Black Knifeprint (key item) Bloodhound Knight Lakeside Crystal Cave 3,600 runes

Cerulean Amber Medallion (talisman) Bell Bearing Hunter Church of Vows (only at night) 6,000 runes

Meat Peddler’s Bell Bearing (key item) Cemetery Shade Black Knife Catacombs 3,500 runes

Twinsage Sorcerer ashes (ashes) Godskin Noble Divine Tower of Liurnia 4,810 runes

Godskin Noble hood (armour)

Godskin Noble robe (armour)

Godskin Noble bracelets (armour)

Godskin Noble trousers (armour) Magma Wyrm Makar Ruin-strewn Precipice 18,000 runes

Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword (weapon)

Dragon Heart

Caelid

Boss name Location Item drops Magma Wyrm Gael Tunnel 7,500 runes

Dragon Heart

Moonveil (weapon) Erdtree Avatar Minor Erdtree northeast of the Smouldering Church in the northwest of the region 9,600 runes

Greenburst crystal tear (crystal tear)

Flame-shrouding cracked tear (crystal tear) Mad Pumpkin Head (Hammer and Flail) Caelem Ruins 6,300 runes Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Sword) and Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Scepter) Minor Erdtree ruins 7,400 runes

Mad Pumpkin Head ashes (ashes) Decaying Ekzykes South of Caelid Highway South Site of Grace 38,000 runes

Dragon Heart Night’s Cavalry On the road east of Caelid Highway South Site of Grace at night 8,500 runes

Poison Moth Flight (Ash of War) Commander O’Neil In the middle of the swamp close to the Inner Aeonia Site of Grace 12,000 runes

Commander’s Standard (weapon)

Unalloyed Gold Needle (key item) Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest Along the road to the northeast of Caelid, close to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel 6,400 runes

Nox Flowing Sword (weapon) Black Blade Kindred Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow 88,000 runes

Gargoyle’s Black Axe (weapon)

Gargoyle’s Black Blades (weapon) Fallingstar Beast Sellia Crystal Tunnel 7,600 runes

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1)

Smithing Stone (7) x5

Somber Smithing Stone (6)

Gravity Stone Chunk x4 Starscourge Radahn Redmane Castle 70,000 runes

Radahn’s Great Rune

Remembrance of the Starscourge (use to get boss weapon) Death Rite Bird On the hill east of Caelid Highway South Site of Grace (only at night) 18,000 runes

Death’s Poker (weapon) Frenzied Duelist Gaol Cave 6,700 runes

Putrid Corpse ashes (ashes) Cleanrot Knight x2 Abandoned Cave 7,000 runes

Gold Scarab (talisman) Battlemage Hugues Sellia Evergaol 7,800 runes

Battlemage Hugues (ashes) Cemetery Shade Caelid Catacombs 6,800 runes

Kindred of Rot ashes (ashes) Crystalians x3 Sellia Hideaway 7,000 runes

Crystal Torrent (sorcery) Crucible Knight & Misbegotten Warrior Redmane Castle 16,000 runes

Ruins Greatsword (weapon)

Dragonbarrow

Boss name Location Item drops Elder Dragon Greyoll West of Dragonbarrow West Site of Grace 10,845 runes (boss)

5,423 runes (for each other dragon)

Dragon Heart x5 Godskin Apostle Divine Tower of Caelid (basement) 94,000 runes

Godskin Apostle Hood (armour)

Godskin Apostle Robe (armour)

Godskin Apostle Bracers (armour)

Godskin Apostle Trousers (armour) Beastman of Farum Azula Dragonbarrow Cave 65,000 runes

Flamedrake Talisman +2 (talisman) Flying Dragon Greyll Close to Farum Greatbridge Site of Grace 80,000 runes

Dragon Heart Bell Bearing Hunter Isolated Merchant 50,000 runes

Gravity Stone

Peddler’s Bell Bearing Black Blade Kindred Close to the Bestial Sanctum in the northeast peninsula 88,000 runes

Gargoyle’s Blackblade (weapon)

Gargoyle’s Black Halberd (weapon) Bell Bearing Hunter Isolated Merchant’s Shack (only at night) 50,000 runes

Gravity Stone Peddler’s Bell Bearing (key item) Putrid Avatar East of Dragonbarrow Fork Site of Grace 95,000 runes

Opaline Hardtear (crystal tear)

Stonebarb cracked tear (crystal tear) Night’s Cavalry North of Lenne’s Rise Site of Grace (only at night) 42,000 runes

Bloodhound’s Step (ash of war) Putrid Tree Spirit War-Dead Catacombs 67,200 runes

Redmane Knight Ogha Spirit ashes (ashes)

Golden Seed (key item)

Altus Plateau

Boss name Location Item drops Stonedigger Troll Old Altus Tunnel 9,600 runes

Great Club (weapon) Elemer of the Briar The Shaded Castle 24,000 runes

Marais Executioner’s Sword (weapon)

Briar Greatshield (shield) Black Knife Assassin Sainted Hero’s Grave 11,339 runes

Black Knife (weapon) Godskin Apostle Windmill Village 14,000 runes

Godskin Peeler (weapon)

Scouring Black Flame (incantation) Tibia Mariner Wyndham Ruins 14,000 runes

Deathroot (key item)

Tibia’s Summons (sorcery) Necromancer Garris Sage’s Cave Nothing (combined with Black Knife Assassin) Erdtree Burial Watchdog Wyndham Catacombs 12,000 runes

Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (1) (key item) Tree Sentinel Duo Outside Leyndell, Royal Capital’s western gate 20,000 runes

Hero’s Rune [1]

Erdtree Greatshield (shield) Draconic Tree Sentinel Capital Outskirts 50,000 runes

Dragon Greatclaw (weapon)

Dragonclaw Shield (shield) Godefroy the Grafted Golden Lineage Evergaol 26,000 runes

Godfrey Icon (talisman) Demi-Human Queen Gilika Lux Ruins 8,500 runes

Ritual Sword talisman (talisman inside a chest) Black Knife Assassin Sage’s Cave (requires Sentry Torch) 9,000 runes

Concealing Veil (talisman) Night’s Cavalry Southwest of Atlus Highway Junction Site of Grace (only at night) 10,000 runes

Shared Order (ash of war) Sanguine Noble Writheblood Ruins 8,800 runes Wormface Minor Erdtree northeast of Bower of Bounty Site of Grace 10,000 runes

Crimsonspill crystal tear (crystal tear)

Speckled Hardtear (crystal tear) Crystalians x2 Altus Tunnel 1,800 runes

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) (key item) Miranda the Blighted Bloom and Omenkiller Perfumer’s Grotto 8,400 runes

Great Omenkiller Cleaver (weapon) Fallingstar Beast South of Perfumer’s Grotto Site of Grace 11,000 runes

Somber Smithing Stone x5

Smithing Stone (6) x5

Gravity Stone Fan x1

Gravity Stone Chunk x1 Necromancer Garris Sage’s Cave Family Heads (weapon) Ancient Hero of Zamor Sainted Hero’s Grave 24,000 runes

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff (ashes)

Mt. Gelmir

Boss name Location Item drops Ancient Dragon Lansseax East of Abandoned Coffin Site of Grace 60,000 runes

Lansseaux’s Glaive (incantation) Perfumer Tricia (with Misbegotten Warrior) Unsightly Catacombs 9,400 runes

Perfumer Tricia ashes (ashes) Grafted Scion At the destroyed camp at the bottom of Mt. Gelmir 2,313 runes Ulcerated Tree Spirit Roams the north of Mt. Gelmir close to Ninth Mt. Gelmir Site of Grace 18,000 runes

Leaden Hardtear (crystal tear)

Cerulean Hidden tear (crystal tear) Full-grown Fallingstar Beast Close to Ninth Mt. Gelmir Site of Grace 21,000 runes

Somber Smithing Stone

Smithing Stone [6] x5

Fallingstar Beast Jaw (weapon) Kindred of the Rot Seethewater Cave 10,000 runes

Kindred of Rot’s Exultation (talisman) Demi-Human Queen Maggie Northeast of Hermit Village near Primeval Sorcerer Azur Site of Grace 13,000 runes

Memory Stone (key item)

Golden Rune [1] Abductor Virgins Volcano Manor 10,000 runes

Inquisitor’s Girandole (weapon) Omenkiller Volcano Manor 1,674 runes

Great Omenkiller Cleaver (weapon) Demi-Human Queen Margot Lowest level of Volcano Cave 11,000 runes

Jar Cannon (weapon) God-devouring Serpent and Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy Mt. Gelmir 130,000 runes

Rykard’s Great Rune

Remembrance of the Blasphemous (use to get boss weapon) Magma Wyrm Lava pool south of Fort Laiedd 19,000 runes

Dragon Heart

Magma Breath (incantation unlock for Cathedral of Dragon Communion) Red Wolf of the Champion Fort Laiedd 21,000 runes

Bloodhound Knight Fioh (ashes) Godskin Noble Volcano Manor 50,000 runes

Godskin Sticher (weapon)

Noble Presence (incantation)

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Boss name Location Item drops Divine Bridge Golem Leyndell, Royal Capital 2,992 runes Bell Bearing Hunter Hermit Merchant’s Shack 20,000 runes

Medicine Peddler’s Bell Bearing Draconic Tree Sentinel Capital Outskirts 50,000 runes

Dragon Greatclaw (weapon)

Dragonclaw Shield (shield) Crucible Knight Ordovis (and Crucible Knight) Auriza Hero’s Grave 28,000 runes

Ordovis’s Greatsword (weapon)

Crucible Helm (armour)

Crucible Armor (armour)

Crucible Gauntlets (armour)

Crucible Greaves (armour) Fell Twins Capital Outskirts 29,000 runes

Omenkiller Rollo (ashes) Morgott, the Omen King Near Elden Throne Site of Grace 120,000 runes

Remembrance of the Omen King (use to get boss weapon)

Morgott’s Great Rune Onyx Lord Sealed Tunnel (required to reach Divine Tower of West Altus) 16,000 runes

Onyx Lord’s Greatsword (weapon) Erdtree Avatar Patrolling the road southwest of East Capital Rampart Site of Grace 10,062 runes

Lord’s Rune Godfrey, First Elden Lord Leyndell, Royal Capital 300,000 runes

Remembrance of Hoarah Loux (use to get boss weapon) Deathbird East of Hermit Merchant’s Shack (only at night) 29,000 runes

Twinbird Kite Shield (shield) Bell Bearing Hunter Hermit Merchant’s Shack (only at night) 20,000 runes

Medicine Peddler’s Bell Bearing (key item) Margit, the Fell Omen Close to Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace 16,800 runes

Viridian Amber Medallion (talisman) Grave Warden Duelist Auriza Side Tomb 15,000 runes

Soldjars of Fortune ashes (ashes)

Forbidden Lands

Boss name Location Item drops Black Blade Kindred Forbidden Lands 60,000 runes

Gargoyle’s Black Axe (weapon)

Gargoyle’s Black Blades (weapon) Night’s Cavalry Near the lift in the Forbidden Lands (only at night) 36,000 runes

Phantom Slash (ash of war)

Consecrated Grounds

Boss name Location Item drops Putrid Grave Warden Duelist Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs 78,000 runes

Great Grave Glovewort (upgrade)

Rotten Gravekeeper Cloak (armour) Mimic Tear Hidden Path to the Haligtree 50,000 runes

Blackflame Monk Amon (ashes) Night’s Cavalry x2 Southwest of Inner Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace (only at night) 84,000 runes

Night’s Cavalry helm (armour)

Night’s Cavalry armor (armour)

Night’s Cavalry gauntlets (armour)

Night’s Cavalry greaves (armour)

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (upgrade) Astel, Stars of Darkness Yelough Anix tunnel 120,000 runes

Meteorite of Astel (sorcery) Death Rite Bird Southeast of Apostate Derelict Site of Grace (only at night) 220,000 runes

Explosive Ghostflame (sorcery) Putrid Avatar Minor Erdtree east of Ordina, Lithurgical Town Site of Grace 192,000 runes

Rimed Rowa Great Wyrm Theodorix Outside Cave of the Forlorn (only at night) 180,000 runes

Dragon Heart x3 Misbegotten Crusader Cave of the Forlorn 93,000 runes

Golden Order Greatsword (weapon)

Mountaintops of the Giants

Boss name Location Item drops Borealis The Freezing Fog Mountaintops of the Giants 100,000 runes

Dragon Heart Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble Spiritcaller’s Cave 70,000 runes

Godskin Swaddling Cloth (talisman)

Black Flame Ritual (incantation) Erdtree Avatar Near the northeast of Ancient Snow Valley Ruins Site of Grace 70,000 runes

Cerulean crystal tear (crystal tear)

Crimson Bubbletear (crystal tear) Fire Giant Mountaintops of the Giants near the Forge of the Giants 180,000 runes

Remembrance of the Fire Giant (use to get boss weapon) Commander Niall Castle Sol 90,000 runes

Veteran’s Prosthesis (weapon) Roundtable Knight Vyke Lord Contender’s Evergaol 75,000 runes

Fingerprint Helm (armour)

Fingerprint Armor (armour)

Fingerprint Gauntlets (armour)

Fingerprint Greaves (armour)

Vyke’s Dragonbolt (incantation) Death Rite Bird Southwest of Castle Sol Main Gate Site of Grace (only at night) 77,000 runes

Death Ritual Spear (weapon) Ancient Hero of Zamor Giant-conquering Hero’s Grave 83,000 runes

Zamor Curved Sword (weapon)

Zamor Mask (armour)

Zamor Armor (armour)

Zamor Bracelets (armour)

Zamor Legwraps (armour) Ulcerated Tree Spirit Giant’s Mountaintop Catacombs 48,000 runes

Golden Seed

Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [2] (key item) Astel, Stars of Darkness Yelough Anix Tunnel 120,000 runes

Meteorite of Astel (sorcery)

Miquella’s Haligtree

Boss name Location Item drops Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree Courtyard in a temple in Miquella’s Haligtree 200,000 runes

Loretta’s Mastery (sorcery)

Loretta’s War Sickle (weapon) Malenia, Blade of Miquella Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree 480,000 runes

Malenia’s Great Rune

Remembrance of the Rot Goddess (use to get boss weapon)

Siofra River

Boss name Location Item drops Ancestor Spirit Siofra River 13,000 runes

Ancestral Follower ashes (ashes) Mimic Tear Nokron, Eternal City 10,000 runes

Larval Tear x2

Silver Tear Mask (armour) Regal Ancestor Spirit Nokron, Eternal City 24,000 runes

Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor (use to get boss weapon) Dragonkin Soldier Siofra River 16,000 runes

Dragon Halberd (weapon) Valiant Gargoyle and Valiant Gargoyle (Twinblade) Siofra Aqueduct 32,000 runes

Gargoyle’s Greatsword (weapon)

Gargoyle’s Twinblade (weapon) Mohg, Lord of Blood Mohgwyn Palace 420,000 runes

Mohg’s Great Rune

Remembrance of the Blood Lord (use to get boss weapon)

Deeproot Depths

Boss name Location Item drops Fia’s Champions Across the Roots 40,000 runes

Fia’s Mist Crucible Knight Siluria The Nameless Eternal City 25,000 runes

Siluria’s Tree (weapon) Lichdragon Fortissax Across the Roots (complete Fia’s quest) 90,000 runes

Remembrance of the Lichdragon (use to get boss weapon) Erdtree Avatar Near Great Waterfall Crest Site of Grace 10,000 runes

Staff of the Avatar (weapon)

Lake of Rot

Boss name Location Item drops Dragonkin Soldier Lake of Rot 58,000 runes

Dragonscale Blade (weapon) Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella Uhl Palace Ruins in Ainsel River 12,000 runes

Frozen Lightning Spear (incantation) Astel, Naturalborn of the Void Grand Cloister 80,000 runes

Remembrance of the Naturalborn (use to get boss weapon)

Crumbling Farum Azula

Boss name Location Item drops Godskin Duo Crumbling Farum Azula 170,000 runes

Smithing-stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4]

Black Flame Tornado (Ash of War) Maliketh of the Black Blade Crumbling Farum Azula 264,000 runes

Remembrance of the Black Blade (use to get boss weapon)

(there are other drops) Dragonlord Placidusax Crumbling Farum Azula 280,000 runes

Remembrance of the Dragonlord (use to get boss weapon) Draconic Tree Sentinel Crumbling Farum Azula 28080 runes

Malformed Dragon helm (armour)

Malformed Dragon armour (armour)

Malformed Dragon gauntlets (armour)

Malformed Dragon greaves (armour)

Leyndell, Ashen Capital

Boss name Location Item drops Mohg, the Omen Subterranean Shunning-Grounds 100,000 runes

Bloodflame Talons (incantation) Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-knowing Leyndell, Ashen Capital 180,000 runes

Scepter of the All-knowing (weapon)

All-knowing Helm (armour)

All-knowing Armor (armour)

All-knowing Gauntlets (armour)

All-knowing Greaves (armour) Radagon of the Golden Order and Elden Beast Leyndell, Ashen Capital 500,000 runes

Elden Remembrance

Those are all of the Elden Ring bosses. If you’re just starting with the RPG game, here are the Elden Ring dungeon locations so you can find some of the optional bosses and the best Elden Ring builds for fun and victory. You may also want to know how to play Elden Ring multiplayer, so you and a friend can hunt the bosses down together in co-op.