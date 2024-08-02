This epic back to school gaming chair sale is selling out FAST

The back to school season is in full swing, but it’s not just laptops on sale. Boulies has a gaming chair sale with up to $190 off its most popular products, including the Elite, Master and Ninja Pro series. If you’re looking for a plush new perch to support you while you game or work you’re in luck. And the best part is you don’t need to be a student to save.

Boulies is relatively new to the market, but it makes chairs with impressive levels of comfort and affordability. We know because we’ve tested several of them. Boulies offers some of the best gaming chairs and office chairs for mid-range budgets, so if you’ve had your eye on one of its chairs for a while (I know I certainly have), now is a great time to buy. So how do you get the discounts?

You’ll find all the discounts on the Boulies Back to School page, and each chair has a slightly different saving – using a code e.g. BS190 shown on each chair’s product page. The biggest discount I’ve seen is $190 off the Nappa leather version of the Boulies Master Series, while the smallest discount is $60 off the fabric version.

When our reviewer tested the Boulies Master Series chair, she found that it offered a big seating area, a cozy, wraparound design and excellent lumbar support with plenty of adjustments. Add the tall height and head cushion, and you’ve got a pretty sweet ride. The Master Series in water-repellent fabric is currently $60 off at Boulies. So, if you’re a gamer looking for a sleek chair with enhanced back support, it’s a well-priced pick.

Admittedly, there are plenty of deals to choose from, but one of the best bargains I’ve seen is the Boulies Elite Series Max, which is on sale at $329.99, down from $459.99, with a saving of $130.

What I love about this chair is that it also comes in several materials, including a wipeable option that’s ideal if you’re the kind of gamer (like me) who gets too excited after a win. It has a firm, flat seat cushion – far more comfortable than it sounds – secure steel armrests, and a specially crafted backrest that perfectly aligns with the spine’s natural curve.

Every chair we’ve tested in the Boulies range has had the perfect combination of comfort and support, including the Nubi Series chair with its more office-friendly design. But if you’re a hardcore gamer wanting a true gamer chair, I’d recommend the Ninja Pro series, with a racing-style wrapped backrest and more than six ways to adjust the seating.

Unlike some of the best back to school laptop deals, you don’t need to be verified as a student to access these Boulies bargains. Simply head to the Boulies website, find your perfect chair and you’ll get the savings instantly. Some of these offers have been so popular that the chairs are at pre-order status rather than being instantly in stock. If you don’t want to miss out, I’d get your order in quickly.

